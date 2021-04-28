Chicago mayor issues statement with family of 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez, saying ‘range of emotions’ will come with release of video of his fatal shooting by police

CHICAGO – Mayor Lori Lightfoot released a statement with Anthony Alvarez’s lawyers calling for only peaceful protests once video is released showing video of police killing the 22-year-old.

The footage is expected to be released Wednesday.

“Both parties are acutely aware of the range of emotions that will accompany the release of these materials, and we collectively issue this statement and ask that those who wish to express themselves do so peacefully and with respect for our communities and the residents of Chicago,” Lightfoot said. “COPA’s investigation is ongoing, and both parties expect and have the utmost confidence that officials will determine the complete and unbiased set of facts in this case.”

The statement mirrors one sent by Lightfoot and the lawyers for Adam Toledo’s family earlier this month as COPA prepared to release video of police shooting the 13-year old in Little Village.

Alvarez was shot and killed as he ran away from police on the Northwest Side late last month, a lawyer for the man’s family told reporters late Tuesday after they viewed video of the man’s death.

Todd Pugh, who is representing the family of Anthony Alvarez, said the fatal shooting of the young father in the early morning hours of March 31 has left his family “with more questions than answers.”

“But I know what I saw,” Pugh told a gaggle of reporters. “And I saw a Chicago police officer shoot their son as he ran away from them.”

Pugh saw the video of Alvarez’s shooting with the man’s family at the offices of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which is investigating the shooting and will likely release the video footage to the public Wednesday morning.

In the hours following the shooting, police said Alvarez was armed with a handgun while running away from police before an officer opened fire on him. Police have not said whether Alvarez pointed a gun or fired shots, but a police spokesman has tweeted a photo of a firearm he said was found at the scene.

Story continues

Pugh said Alvarez on the video can be heard to ask officers why he had been shot.

The Alvarez case isn’t the first one Pugh has been involved in where video was key evidence in an investigation into an officer fatally shooting someone. Pugh represented one of three Chicago cops acquitted in a trial related to cover-up allegations in the killing of Laquan McDonald, whose death was captured on a squad car dashcam in 2014.

On Tuesday, Pugh wouldn’t go into great detail about the Alvarez video footage but said it was “chilling, it was disturbing.” Pugh said the footage he viewed doesn’t show where on the body Alvarez was shot.

One of Alvarez’s relatives said the videos the family saw didn’t resemble Alvarez but rather showed a “person anonymous.”

“How many shots were given to him?” according to the relative speaking on behalf of Alvarez’s mother, Veronica Alvarez. “To this day, I have no answers. I still want (to know) as to just why they were chasing my son.”

Pugh said the family was working on a joint statement with the office of Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “We look forward to a fair, balanced investigation by COPA and changes that Mayor Lightfoot has promised all of us,” the attorney said.

A spokesperson for Lightfoot could not immediately be reached for comment. Chicago police referred all questions to COPA late Tuesday.

Anthony Alvarez was killed during the early morning hours of March 31 near Eddy Street and Laramie Avenue in the Portage Park community. He died of multiple gunshot wounds in the shooting, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Authorities have not disclosed any further details about the shooting since it occurred.

Outside COPA’s offices, about a dozen demonstrators stood along the sidewalk on Chicago Avenue in support of Alvarez. One of the protesters, Ana Santoyo, led the group in a chant by shouting, “Say his name!”, followed by the group shouting in unison, “ANTHONY ALVAREZ!”

“This is about a racist, a historically racist structure of police in this country,” Santoyo told reporters, flanked by other protesters. “We will not stop fighting for justice for Anthony Alvarez.”

The shooting has received considerably less public attention than the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by an officer in the city’s Little Village neighborhood — an incident that occurred two days earlier on March 29. But both shootings happened during foot pursuits, a tactic that policing and officer accountability experts have said can often be applied improperly by law enforcement.

After the shootings of Toledo and Alvarez, Lightfoot announced the Police Department would be implementing a foot-pursuit policy for its officers. The policy, however, was recommended for the Chicago Police Department by the U.S. Department of Justice four years earlier in its critique of Chicago’s policing practices. But CPD never instituted such a policy after that.

On Tuesday, more than 1,000 Chicago police officers from roving citywide units and district tactical teams had their days off canceled until further notice, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the department’s plans. The source also said the officers would be concentrating on protecting retail areas in the city with the video’s expected release.

Also Tuesday, earlier in the afternoon, Alvarez’s cousin Gustavo Fuentes said the Police Department’s lack of a foot-pursuit policy shows they’re not professionally trained. But either way, he hopes the video clears up some questions for him and the rest of Alvarez’s family.

“Whatever happens after that ... we just want justice,” Fuentes, 30, said. “My cousin wasn’t supposed to die.”

On April 3, a few days after the shooting, a crowd of at least 50 people gathered in Federal Plaza downtown in support of Alvarez and his family. His cousin Roxana Figueroa closed her eyes and tilted her head toward the sky while holding up a black sign that said “#JUSTICEFORANTHONY.”

At the event, Figueroa said her family felt authorities ignored their pleas for answers as to why her cousin was killed. She said Alvarez’s mother arrived at the shooting scene later that morning and showed a picture of him to cops, but they told her to leave.

“We want answers. We want to know why he was being chased,” Figueroa said. “I’m tired of seeing this not only in my city, in the North Side of Chicago. I’m tired of seeing that everywhere, in the South Side.”

Alvarez’s father, Oscar Martinez, has said he last saw his son about three hours before the shooting when the 22-year-old, who also had a 2-year-old daughter, was showing off a new truck he purchased

Alvarez worked full time as a machine operator at a meat factory in Franklin Park, Fuentes said earlier this month. He added that Alvarez’s life revolved around his daughter, work and soccer.

“He was a person that if you need help, he was there for you,” Fuentes said in early April. “If you needed something, he was there for you. As a young guy about 22, his mentality was about a guy of 30 because he was a professional person and a good father.”

____

(Chicago Tribune’s Annie Sweeney contributed.)