Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blames '99%' of criticisms on sexism or racism

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claimed most of her critics do not attack her over her policies but because of her gender and her race.

"About 99% of it,” Lightfoot responded during an interview on WTTW's Chicago Tonight when asked how much of the criticism she faces is either race-based or sex-based.

She later contended that she receives comments that her white, male predecessors would never have received.

"Look at my predecessors. Did people say that Rich Daley held tea sessions with people that he didn't disagree on? Rahm Emanuel was a polite guy who was a uniter? No,” she said.

“Women and people of color are always held to a different standard,” Lightfoot added. “I’ve known that my whole life.”

Those claims are a “cop-out,” according to Chicago’s 20th Ward Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor.

Taylor, who is also a black woman, often feuds with the Chicago mayor and disputed the assertion that she is treated differently than her predecessors.

"The same way that I challenged her, I've challenged Rahm and I've challenged Daley. And I was a community organizer then,” she said. “That's not true. That's the cop-out.”

“At the end of the day, it's her responsibility and duty as our co-worker to pull us together and have us figure out plans that work for our community," Taylor added.

The clashes between Chicago’s mayor and the City Council have ramped up as the governing entities deliberate how to end a surge of violence in the city. Nearly 2,000 people have been shot in the Windy City so far this year.

At its current pace, 2021 will be the deadliest year Chicago has seen in more than a decade.

Taylor said Lightfoot is partially to blame because she is unwilling to compromise on her political agenda.

"It doesn't seem to be any compromise with her," Taylor said. "It's her way or the highway. And that's not going to work for the citizens of the city."

Taylor accused Lightfoot of not being professional, pointing to an exchange that took place last week.

"The thought that she would walk from her seat to meet me at the gallery, stick her finger in my face, and scream at me — that’s not becoming of an elected official. That’s not — I would never in a million years treat her that way," she said.

