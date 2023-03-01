Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot fails to win reelection
Democrats Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will meet in an April runoff to be the next mayor of Chicago after voters denied incumbent Lori Lightfoot a second term.
Political analysts Leslie Hairston and Sylvia Puente have analysis as returns come in for the 2023 mayoral election.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be a one-term mayor, after conceding to rivals Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson, who will advance to a runoff election in April.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled skepticism over the legality of President Joe Biden's plan to cancel $430 billion in student debt for about 40 million borrowers, with the fate of his policy that fulfilled a campaign promise hanging in the balance. The nine justices heard arguments in appeals by Biden's administration of two lower court rulings blocking the policy that he unveiled last August in legal challenges by six conservative-leaning states and two individual student loan borrowers opposed to the plan's eligibility requirements. Under the plan, the U.S. government would forgive up to $10,000 in federal student debt for Americans making under $125,000 who obtained loans to pay for college and other post-secondary education and $20,000 for recipients of Pell grants to students from lower-income families.
The Vera Institute of Justice has received hundreds of millions of dollars in immigration-related government contracts. Now, Sen. Chuck Grassley is seeking oversight answers.
After a historic election Tuesday night, Brandon Johnson will join Paul Vallas in an April 4th runoff for Chicago mayor. Johnson joined Good Day Chicago and said he is humbled and looks forward to competing for change in the city.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is fighting for her political life as voters head to the polls on Election Day in Chicago, facing eight challengers and dismal approval ratings. While many polls suggest she might not make a runoff, if the mayor is concerned, she’s not showing it.
STORY: Lightfoot, the first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve as the city's mayor, was bidding for a second four-year term. She emerged as a surprise victor in 2019, campaigning as an outsider who would end corruption.But her handling of a series of crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, racial justice protests, a protracted teachers' strike and a spike in crime, sapped her popular support.Paul Vallas, the former public schools chief in Chicago and Philadelphia who ran unsuccessfully for Chicago mayor in 2019, secured the top spot, taking 34.9% of the vote with 91% of precincts reporting, the Chicago Tribune reported.Brandon Johnson, a Cook County commissioner and an organizer for the Chicago Teachers Union, secured the other spot in the runoff race, taking 20.2% of votes. Lightfoot had 16.4% of vote totals, and there were not enough votes outstanding for her to make up the ground between her and Johnson.Polls showed public safety is by far the top concern among residents of the third-largest U.S. city.
Former President of the American Constitution Society Caroline Fredrickson breaks down the case of the President Biden's student loan forgiveness program in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was defeated in Monday's mayoral election and failed to qualify for the runoff. Her critics were pleased with the outcome.
As the Supreme Court prepares to rule on President Biden's plan to cancel a big tranche of student loans, analysts say it's likely the court will nix it.
