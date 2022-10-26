Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposes city ordinance giving herself a raise

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday proposed an ordinance giving the office of the mayor an annual inflation raise capped at 5%.

Lightfoot currently takes in an annual salary of $209,915, a sum that would rise to $216,210 as of May 22, 2023, according to the ordinance. The proposal would allow the mayor's salary to increase up to 5% each year, with a stipulation that the mayor could opt out of the raise.

The proposed raise comes as Lightfoot has faced a stream of heated criticism for her handling of violent crime in her city, which has increased 37% compared to 2021.

The number of motor vehicle thefts so far in 2022 is up 74% compared to the same period in 2021.

The rising crime and homelessness has led several major companies to flee the Windy City. Tyson Foods announced its departure from Chicago on Oct. 10. The company is headed to Arkansas instead.

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski also took a shot at the city during a speech in September.

"We have violent crime that's happening in our restaurants... we're seeing homelessness issues in our restaurants. We're having drug overdoses that are happening in our restaurants," Kempczinski said at the time. "So we see in our restaurants, every single day, what's happening in society at large."

Mayor Lightfoot's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.