Chicago mayor meets with victim of botched police raid

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot met Thursday with a Black woman who was the victim of a botched police raid on her home during which she was forced to stand naked while handcuffed.

In a joint statement released after the meeting, Anjanette Young and Lightfoot said they had a candid and productive meeting.

“We also discussed a number of systemic changes necessary to address the wrongs done not only to Ms. Young, but also to other victims,” the two said. ”We both acknowledge that today’s conversation was but a step toward Ms. Young’s healing.”

During the November 2019 raid on her home, Young wasn’t allowed to put on her clothes before police handcuffed her.

A planned meeting earlier this month between Lightfoot and Young was canceled after Lightfoot said an in-person meeting afterward with dozens of aldermen indoors would violate coronavirus pandemic restrictions and potentially be inconsistent with the Open Meetings Act.

Lightfoot on Wednesday released emails showing she was first told in November 2019 of “pretty bad wrongful raid” on the home of a Black woman. Lightfoot wasn’t mayor at the time of the raid.

The more than 150 pages of emails between top city aides clear up the timeline of when Lightfoot found out about the botched raid. Lightfoot initially said she didn’t know about the raid until earlier this month when footage was aired. Later she said staff told her via email, but she did not remember.

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability is looking into the Police Department’s handling of the raid, but Lightfoot has been critical of the agency for being too slow in completing its investigation. The city's inspector general is also looking into the incident.

Latest Stories

  • New terrorism guide shows FBI still classifying Black 'extremists' as domestic terrorism threat

    More than three years after the FBI came under fire for claiming “Black identity extremists” were a domestic terrorism threat, the bureau has issued a new terrorism guide that employs almost identical terminology, according to a copy of the document obtained by Yahoo News.

  • Veteran Republican criticizes Trump and suggests US may need new party for ‘moderate conservatives’

    Former Maine senator also compared Trump’s congressional backers to circus elephants under his control

  • U.S. vaccinations in 2020 fall far short of target of 20 million people

    Shots are reaching nursing home residents at an even slower pace than others first in line even though they are most at risk of dying of the virus. Some 170,000 people in long-term care facilities received a shot as of Dec. 30 although 2.2 million doses have been distributed for residents, according to data released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 14 million doses of Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines have been distributed to states so far, federal officials told reporters on Wednesday, shy of its goal to ship 20 million doses this month.

  • The Bill Is Coming Due for China’s ‘Capitalist’ Experiment

    The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has re-awoken to a profound truth: Rich, secure capitalists are the natural enemies of authoritarian regimes. In a hybrid autocratic-capitalist model, capitalism is the means to generate wealth, but power is the end goal. Successful capitalists naturally begin to demand that their personal and property rights be protected from authoritarian fiat. Capital in the hands of entrepreneurs is a political resource; it poses a threat to the implementation of centralized plans.Realizing this, the CCP has begun to assert control over the private sector by “installing . . . Party officials inside private firms” and having state-backed firms invest in private enterprises. In the absence of civil rights or an independent judiciary, “private” companies have no real independence from the government in China. Dissent and demands for civil rights are a threat to the regime and will be crushed.China’s shift from encouraging external investment and internal market competition toward treating capitalism as a threat has an obvious historical precedent. From 1921–1928, the Soviet Union instituted a policy of economic liberalization, which allowed for the privatization of agriculture, retail trade, and light industry. This partial and temporary return to a controlled and limited capitalism, known as the New Economic Policy (NEP), saved the Soviet economy from collapse and enabled Russia to modernize. But, in 1928, Stalin suddenly reversed course: He collectivized agriculture and liquidated the most prosperous farmers, thereby necessitating the frequent resort to grain imports, notably from the United States.China’s own experiment with economic liberalization began in 1981, when Premier Deng Xiaoping began to decentralize and privatize economic activity while continuing to assert the ultimate authority of the CCP. With liberalization, international businesses were invited into China. The price was high: the Chinese regime demanded that they work with and train local firms. This arrangement led to widespread theft of intellectual property, and soon enough, domestic competitors displaced their international rivals in the domestic market, often with the help of government subsidies. CCP-sponsored firms leveraged domestic dominance to enter the international marketplace, undercutting their competitors worldwide. International “partners” were then subjected to asymmetric regulatory action, excluding them from China. (Uber is one recent case of this phenomenon. There are countless others.)Now that the West is waking up to this game, the inflow of capital to China is slowing. Is China’s neo-mercantilist form of capitalism about to end? That seems unlikely; it is too far entrenched to be uprooted quickly. But the freedom of action accorded to Chinese companies and executives is already being dramatically curtailed as Xi Jinping asserts explicit political control over the economy. For example, in November, the CCP unexpectedly prevented the IPO of Ant Group, a company whose business model was considered misaligned with the goals of the party.International businesses that are heavily invested in the PRC must prepare for the worst: “Offers” of the sort that can’t be refused will be made to coerce the sale of onshore facilities and operations. Given the capital controls imposed on the movement of money out of China, it is likely that many Western investments in China will be confiscated as Deng’s experiment is wound down. Western competitors in the global market should finally recognize that their Chinese competitors are both at the mercy of the CCP and backed by instruments of state power.The central conceit of Chinese relations with the West has been that while political authority is monopolized by the CCP, China has a free-market economic system, and should be treated as a free-market trading partner. This was always a convenient fiction. But whatever distance might have existed in the past between economic and political activity in China has disappeared as the party takes control of nominally independent companies.A number of Chinese state-backed companies, including some in strategically important industries, have begun to default on their debt obligations. Will international creditors be allowed to claim the assets? Will the equity holders — in many cases the CCP or regional and local governments in China — be wiped out? If these companies are bailed out by the government, will domestic and foreign debt-holders be treated equally? Or will foreign creditors find their assets wiped out, while these companies continue operating under nominally new ownership and perhaps a new corporate brand? It seems a safe bet that foreign debts will be repudiated, either explicitly or implicitly. What was previously commercial debt now has the risks that are typically associated with sovereign debt, which can be canceled by government fiat. In short, a wave of write-downs is coming for Western businesses invested in China.Western businesses are not competitors operating in a free market in the PRC. As we wrote in a recent article, the CCP consistently treats western firms as adversaries to the sovereign interests of the PRC and uses all the tools at its disposal to target them. Western business executives need to prepare themselves for the very realistic possibility of extensive confiscation of Western assets in China in the near future. Before this happens, the U.S. government should pass legislation allowing Western companies to claim compensation from CCP-controlled entities in U.S. courts for the confiscation of assets. And since the CCP is asserting control over all Chinese companies, all of these companies should be treated as part of a single, government-controlled entity for purposes of litigation and regulation. When the bill comes due for capitalism in China, the West must be ready.Michael Hochberg is a physicist who has founded four successful semiconductor and telecommunications startups. Leonard Hochberg is the Coordinator of the Mackinder Forum-U.S. and a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating if Nashville bomber believed in conspiracies about 5G, lizard people

    As authorities try to figure out a motive behind the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville, they are looking into whether the bomber believed in a bizarre conspiracy that claims Hollywood actors and the political elite are actually lizards from outer space, two law enforcement officials told NBC News on Wednesday.The suspect has been identified as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner of Antioch, Tennessee. The bombing, which killed Warner, damaged at least 40 buildings, including an AT&T office. The blast caused disruption to communications in the region, affecting 911 call centers, the Nashville airport, and hospitals.The law enforcement officials told NBC News they have been speaking with friends, relatives, neighbors, and acquaintances of Warner, and have learned Warner made statements about unfounded conspiracies involving lizard people and talked about camping in an undisclosed location in Tennessee, where he would hunt for possible aliens. Because the bomb went off near the AT&T building, investigators are also looking into whether Warner believed in the baseless conspiracy that 5G mobile service causes cancer. Read more at NBC News.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year How stimulus checks could be withheld from the Americans who need them most Frustration builds over slow pace of vaccine rollout

  • Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai jailed after bail revoked

    Hong Kong's highest court on Thursday revoked media tycoon Jimmy Lai's bail after prosecutors succeeded in asking the judges to send him back to detention. Lai had been granted bail on Dec. 23 after three weeks in custody on charges of fraud and endangering national security. Lai is among a string of pro-democracy activists and supporters arrested by Hong Kong police in recent months as authorities step up their crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

  • Trump news – live: President blamed Kushner for election loss over Covid testing, report says

    Follow the latest updates

  • Egyptian prosecution wants accusations against police excluded from Regeni case

    Egypt's public prosecution told investigators on Wednesday to exclude Italian prosecutors' accusations against four Egyptian policemen from case documents on the 2016 killing of an Italian student in Cairo. The public prosecution's comments appeared intended to signal the officers are no longer considered suspects in Egypt and that Cairo does not want Italy to prosecute them.

  • 1st Female Green Beret Faces 'Minor Misdemeanor' Charge for Accidentally Firing Gun, Police Say

    The soldier graduated from the Special Forces Q Course, becoming the first woman to earn the Special Forces tab.

  • On Jan. 20, Biden to issue memo freezing Trump administration's midnight regulations

    At noon ET on Jan. 20, after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, he will issue a memo to stop or postpone midnight regulations and actions taken by the Trump administration that have not gone into effect by Inauguration Day, Biden transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Wednesday.Midnight regulations are created by executive branch agencies during the lame duck period of an outgoing president's administration. Psaki shared some examples, including a rule the Department of Labor is expected to publish that "would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections."Issuing a regulatory freeze is standard practice for incoming administrations, Psaki said, "but this freeze will apply not only to regulations but also guidance documents — documents that can have enormous consequences on the lives of the American people." Biden has already said he will take several executive actions on his first day in office, including rejoining both the World Health Organization and the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year How stimulus checks could be withheld from the Americans who need them most Frustration builds over slow pace of vaccine rollout

  • Brexit's choice for EU, UK: firm friends or nearby rivals

    The New Year could finally bring a fresh start and a commitment to let bygones be bygones for Britain and the European Union. The U.K. has chosen to leave the EU, setting a course away from the continental mainland. Eleven months after Britain’s formal departure from the EU, Brexit becomes a fact of daily life on Friday, once a transition period ends and the U.K. fully leaves the world’s most powerful trading bloc.

  • Trump news - live: President takes credit for vaccines as 140 House Republicans tipped to defy election result

    Follow the latest updates

  • U.S. warships transit Taiwan Strait, China denounces 'provocation'

    TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Two U.S. warships sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Thursday drawing protest from Beijing, the second such mission this month and coming almost two weeks after a Chinese aircraft carrier group used the same waterway. China, which claims democratically run Taiwan as its own territory, has been angered by stepped-up U.S. support for the island, including arms sales and sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait, further souring Beijing-Washington relations. The U.S. Navy said the guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur had "conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Dec. 31 in accordance with international law".

  • Was a beauty queen-turned-teacher murdered by a former student at her school?

    Years after Tara Grinstead vanished, another student came forward with a startling story.

  • GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says he hasn't heard 'a single congressional Republican' dispute the election in private

    Republican House members and at least one senator are lining up to oppose President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 win. But Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) says that's not what's happening behind the scenes.On Jan. 6, when Congress meets to certify the presidential election results, some Republicans are planning to object to the results. It's a last-ditch attempt to overturn Biden's win, after multiple recounts proved it was legitimate and dozens of court challenges failed to change the results. But despite all the pressure from his own party, Sasse wrote in a lengthy Facebook post Thursday that he won't be joining their "dangerous ploy."Sasse went on on to break down what he thinks is the "truth" about the Jan. 6 certification, as well as voter fraud in the 2020 election. For starters, it's not only "unwise" for Congress to oppose the results; there are no state election results "in doubt" either, Sasse wrote. And after analyzing several court battles and fraud allegations, he came to the same conclusion as former Attorney General William Barr: There was no large-scale fraud that could've changed the election results.Privately, Sasse said his fellow Republicans agree. "I haven't heard a single Congressional Republican allege that the election results were fraudulent —not one," Sasse wrote. "Instead, I hear them talk about their worries about how they will 'look' to President Trump's most ardent supporters." But while these "ambitious politicians" see their opposition efforts as "a quick way to tap into the president's populist base without doing any real, long-term damage," they're wrong, Sasse continued. And if they don't start working with Democrats to "rebuild trust" in self-government, "we're going to turn American politics into a Hatfields and McCoys endless blood feud — a house hopelessly divided," Sasse finished.More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year How stimulus checks could be withheld from the Americans who need them most Frustration builds over slow pace of vaccine rollout

  • Security firms say suspicious object on oil tanker off Iraq

    Sailors involved in transferring fuel oil from an Iraqi tanker in the Persian Gulf to another vessel owned by a shipping company traded in the U.S. discovered a “suspicious object” they fear could be a mine, authorities said Thursday. The discovery comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. in the waning days of President Donald Trump's administration. Already, America has conducted B-52 bomber flyovers and sent a nuclear submarine into the Persian Gulf over what Trump officials describe as the possibility of an Iranian attack on the one-year anniversary of the U.S. drones strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian general.

  • In New Year's speech, Taiwan president again reaches out to China

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is ready to have "meaningful" talks with China as equals as long as they are willing to put aside confrontation, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, offering another olive branch to Beijing in her New Year's speech. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its sovereign territory, has come under increasing pressure from Beijing, which has ramped up military activity near the island. China says it is responding to "collusion" between Washington and Taipei, angered at growing U.S. support for the self-governed island.

  • Ethiopian migrant who became symbol of integration in Italy raped and killed on her goat farm

    An Ethiopian migrant who became a symbol of integration in Italy, her adopted home, has been killed on her farm where she raised goats for her cheese business, police said on Wednesday.

  • 11-year-old child charged with murder after after woman shot dead in Colorado

    ‘Tragic incidents like these affect us all,’ says Montrose County Sheriff’s Office patrol lieutenant Ty Cox

  • Trump's Blackwater pardons 'broadly undermine humanitarian law,' U.N. expert says

    United Nations human rights experts say President Trump's pardoning of four men convicted of killing Iraqi civilians in 2007 is a dangerous violation of humanitarian law.Last week, Trump pardoned Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, and Dustin Heard, four Blackwater contractors convicted for their roles in the Nisour Square massacre in Baghdad. During the unprovoked attack, 17 people, including two boys, were killed. Blackwater, a private military company, has since been sold and renamed Academi. At the time of the massacre, it was headed by Erik Prince, the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.Slatten was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, while Slough, Liberty, and Heard received sentences of 12 to 15 years in prison after being convicted of voluntary and attempted manslaughter.Jelena Aparac, chair of the U.N. working group on the use of mercenaries, told Reuters that under the Geneva Conventions, states must hold war criminals accountable for their crimes, and "these pardons violate U.S. obligations under international law and more broadly undermine humanitarian law and human rights at a global level." The move is an "affront to justice and to the victims of the Nisour Square massacre and their families," Aparac declared, and if private security groups can "operate with impunity in armed conflicts," then states could feel emboldened to go around their obligations under humanitarian law.The pardons have also been criticized by military leaders and other officials who were in Iraq at the time of the massacre. Ryan Crocker, the ambassador to Iraq from 2007 to 2009, called Trump's decision to pardon the men "hugely damaging, an action that tells the world that Americans abroad can commit the most heinous crimes with impunity."More stories from theweek.com 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year How stimulus checks could be withheld from the Americans who need them most Frustration builds over slow pace of vaccine rollout