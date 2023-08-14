Chicago mayor officially names new police superintendent

Larry Snelling, chief of Chicago's counterterrorism bureau, was named superintendent of the Chicago Police Department on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Chicago Police Department/X

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has officially named Larry Snelling the next police superintendent of the United States' third-largest city, ending the months-long search to fill the role left vacant by the resignation of David Brown.

"Today, a new chapter begins in our journey to create a better, stronger and safer Chicago," Brandon said in a statement Sunday announcing Snelling, current chief of the city's counterterrorism bureau, the head of the Chicago Police Department.

"Chief Snelling is a proven leader who has the experience and the respect of his peers to help ensure the safety and well-being of city residents and address the complex challenges we all face related to community safety."

Snelling, 54, said in a statement that in his new position he intends to focus on implementing progressive crime-fighting strategies.

"While I am humbled by this moment, I stand ready to lead and uphold Mayor Johnson's 'three Cs' of competence, compassion and collaboration, and keep that vision at the forefront in addressing safety on every street, every block and in every neighborhood," he said in a statement.

The announcement comes some five months after Brown stepped down from heading the police force on March 16 in the wake of then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot's failed re-election bid late February.

Brown had announced he was stepping down days after Lightfoot lost in the primary election.

Fred Waller served as interim superintendent during the now-completed months-long search for a top cop that was headed by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability.

Late last month, the CCPSA had nominated three candidates, including Snelling, for Johnson to choose from.

Waller, who was not named among the three nominated by the CCPSA for the position, congratulated Snelling on his appointment in a statement.

"Chief Snelling has devoted his career to strengthening safety across our beautiful city and building trust in our communities. I know he'll continue to do just that," Waller said of the 29-year veteran of the force.

"He cares deeply for the members of the Chicago Police Department and is protective of the people of Chicago. I am excited for the fresh, innovative vision Chief Snelling will bring as superintendent," he said.

According to the police department, prior to heading the city's counterterrorism bureau, Snelling also held command roles in the Bureau of Patrol and in the police academy.

He is also credited with redesigning the department's current force training model, it said.

"I am confident that by working collaboratively with the superintendent and all vested stakeholders inside government and beyond, we can develop and implement comprehensive strategies that address the unique needs of each community and improve public safety throughout our city," Johnson, who was elected mayor in April, said Sunday.

Congratulations to Chief Larry Snelling, who has been selected by @ChicagosMayor as the next Superintendent of the #ChicagoPolice Department. Chief Snelling will lead CPD as we continue building community trust, strengthening officer wellness and making our communities safer. pic.twitter.com/DpBziClXco— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 13, 2023