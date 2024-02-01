Chicago mayor slammed after city approves resolution calling for cease-fire in Gaza as crime runs rampant

The Chicago City Council approved a resolution calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza on Wednesday as crime runs rampant throughout the city, including a shooting that left a teenager dead near a high school earlier in the day.

The measure was passed by a 24-23 vote after Mayor Brandon Johnson broke the tie. Johnson received a lot of criticism on X, formerly Twitter, later in the night Wednesday after acknowledging the deadly shooting in a post that read:

"My heart bleeds with our city tonight after more unspeakable violence against our children today. No family deserves this pain.

"We must value human life in Chicago, and continue our work toward safety, toward respecting humanity, and toward healing the scars of our communities."

CHICAGO CAR THEFTS SOAR TO RECORD HIGH IN 2023, BUT ARRESTS HIT RECORD LOW

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is catching criticism on X, formerly Twitter, after he helped approve a resolution calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza while crime runs rampant in the Windy City.

Many X users in the comments responded to Johnson's post by asking him to focus on the crime within his city instead of "wasting time" on passing a "nonsensical ceasefire(sic) overseas."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"Today shows how much you care. You and the council wasted time and funds on passing a nonsensical ceasefire overseas that will do nothing, while Chicagoans are dying in our streets," user Johnny Major wrote. "Sleep well. I know I couldn't if I were you or those part of the council wasting time."

Another wrote, "you need to call for a ceasefire(sic) in your own city."

Other commenters wanted to know what resolution the city council passed on Wednesday to combat violence in Chicago.

LIBERAL CHICAGO MAYOR CLAIMS REPARATIONS WILL REDUCE CRIME

Earlier in the day Wednesday, a shooting near a high school in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood left one teenager dead and two more wounded. The three victims were walking when a vehicle pulled up, someone got out and shot them all. Police believe the teenagers were targeted.

That shooting comes only five days after two teenage boys were shot and killed in broad daylight in the Loop.

Between Jan. 22 and Jan. 28, Chicago police responded to 37 shooting reports – two more than the 35 reported during the same time period last year – according to crime data released by the department. The same data shows there were also seven murders reported in the same 7-day period, which is slightly down compared to previous years.

Chicago police have responded to 25 murders so far in 2024 as of Jan. 28, according to data released by the department.

Though all categories show a drop in crime when compared to the same time period last year, nearly every category has increased year-to-date when compared to 2022, 2021 and 2020.

Overall crime complaints (which include murder, criminal sexual assault, robbery, aggravated battery, burglary, theft and motor vehicle theft) are 19% higher than 2022, 47% higher than 2021 and 32% higher than 2020. Shooting incidents are tracked in a separate category and have improved over the past four years despite the uptick last week.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report.





Original article source: Chicago mayor slammed after city approves resolution calling for cease-fire in Gaza as crime runs rampant