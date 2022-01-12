Chicago mayor tests positive for COVID-19; Illinois governor at home after contact with infected person

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tested positive for COVID-19 and is working from home, she announced in a statement.

The mayor said she is feeling fine aside from cold-like symptoms, which she attributed to being vaccinated and boosted.

“I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation,” Lightfoot said. “This is an urgent reminder for folks to get vaccinated and boosted as it’s the only way to beat this pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who had a negative COVID-19 test Monday, continues working from home “out of an abundance of caution” after a close contact last week with someone in his office who tested positive, spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said in a statement.

A majority of the governor’s staff also is working remotely, Abudayyeh said.

“Late last week, 87 staffers responded to a governor’s office survey and seven people reported testing positive in the last week and 21 reported coming into close contact with someone who tested positive,” she said. “We do not believe these cases are connected to working in the office.”

Pritzker “has kept a busy schedule” while working remotely “but will have limited public appearances this week,” Abudayyeh said.

———