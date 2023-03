Reuters

(Reuters) -Cytokinetics Inc said on Tuesday the U.S health regulator declined to approve its oral drug for a type of heart failure, citing lack of sufficient data to show the drug was effective, and sending shares down 3% after the market trade. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision comes after a panel of outside experts in December recommended against allowing the use of the drug due to safety concerns. The health regulator in its so-called "complete response letter" said the company needs to have an additional trial of the drug, omecamtiv mecarbil, to establish its effectiveness for the treatment of heart failure due to reduced ejection fraction, the company said.