Chicago men arrested after police track stolen phone to Des Plaines, find guns and fraudulent credit cards

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Two Chicago men were arrested after police tracked a phone to Des Plaines and found the men in a vehicle with fraudulent credit cards and handguns this week.

Tajoris K. Miller, 29, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of obstructing a peace officer and one felony count of identity theft.

Torrence K. Reese, 25, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, one misdemeanor count of obstructing a peace officer, one misdemeanor count of improper use of registration of certificate of title and two traffic violations.

At 12:20 p.m. Monday, Des Plaines police officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Jefferson Street to assist Chicago police in the apprehension of offenders who were believed to be involved in a strong-armed robbery that occurred in Chicago.

Chicago police tracked a phone taken in the robbery to this location, where the offenders were believed to be armed in a stolen black Audi Q8.

When officers arrived in the area, the Audi was seen traveling westbound on Jefferson Street.

The vehicle then turned northwest onto Miner Street and the officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was allegedly driven by Reese.

The vehicle stopped briefly, at which time, Miller, who was exiting a building in the area, entered the rear seat of the Audi.

The vehicle then quickly attempted a U-turn on Miner Street to flee from the traffic stop and crashed with a marked squad car.

Miller and Reese then fled on foot and were both apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

When searching the stolen vehicle, police allegedly found a .40 caliber handgun, loaded with an extended magazine, and a stolen 9 mm handgun also loaded with an extended "drum" magazine.

Fraudulent credit cards and identification cards bearing Miller’s picture with different victims' names were also allegedly found, police said.

The officer driving the squad car that was struck by the offending vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.