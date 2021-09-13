Chicago Mom Allegedly Shot 12-Year-Old Son Dead in Rage Over Missing Memory Card

Jamie Ross
·3 min read
Chicago Police Department/Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Police Department/Chicago Sun-Times

A Chicago mom fatally shot her 12-year-old son in the head on Saturday morning in a rage over a missing memory card, prosecutors allege.

Fallon Harris, 37, was charged with first-degree murder after the death of her son, Kaden Ingram, at their South Chicago home. Kaden was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor with multiple bullet wounds to his head, and prosecutors alleged in court Sunday that Harris was caught on a home security system firing the second and fatal shot.

In a Sunday court hearing, Cook County State’s Attorney Eugene Wood alleged the incident began mid-morning Saturday when Harris confronted her son over the whereabouts of a digital memory card she had taken out of her car Friday night. Wood didn’t say what was on the memory card.

According to prosecutors, the situation escalated when Kaden told his mom he didn’t know where the memory card was. Harris allegedly pointed a silver revolver at the boy and fired a non-fatal shot to his head. Wood said that audio evidence recovered from the home’s security system revealed that the first gunshot left the 12-year-old boy “conscious and crying.”

One Body, Then Another: The Baffling Mystery of Two Murdered Neighbors

Prosecutors alleged that, while Kaden was lying injured on the floor, Harris took a phone call, then she returned to demand the memory card again. In an incident Wood claimed was clearly caught on the security camera, Kaden told his mom again that he didn’t know where the memory card was, and then she fired a second, fatal shot at the 12-year-old child.

At that point, Wood claims Harris called two family members and admitted that she had shot her son over the missing memory card. Those relatives called the police and the boy’s father, who met officers at the crime scene. When they entered, Harris allegedly confessed to the shooting.

She now faces a single count of first-degree murder.

Lavell Ingram, the boy’s father and Harris’ estranged husband, told the Chicago Sun-Times that there have been concerns over her mental state for some time. Ingram said that Harris had attended her first ever therapy session on Friday, just one day before the alleged murder.

“We didn’t know that this was going to transpire,” the boy’s dad told the paper. “We had told her to get help. I guess it finally reached its boiling point... She loved [Kaden] more than anything in the world.”

Ingram said Kaden loved pro wrestling, video games, and history, before telling the Sun-Times: “I’m losing a young god. I’m losing a young genius... I’m losing everything I had in this world. Everything.”

Wood noted that Harris—who has been working as a city laborer—had been displaying what he described as “paranoid behavior” in the months before the alleged murder. In the hours following her arrest, Wood said Harris broke down in tears and asked: “Can I talk to my momma?”

Ingram said of his estranged wife: “I don’t even think she understands what happened.” If Harris is found guilty, she faces a possible life sentence.

