Chicago mom fatally shot son, 12, over missing memory card: police

A Chicago mom was charged Sunday in the murder of her 12-year-old son after allegedly shooting the boy over a missing SD memory card, a report said.

Fox 32 Chicago reported that the boy was shot on Saturday morning at about 10:15 a.m.

Fallon Harris, the 37-year-old mother, confronted her son about the card, prosecutors said, citing video from inside the Chicago home. The boy said he didn't know where the card was, so she allegedly shot him. The report said he was "conscious and crying."

The city laborer asked for the card a second time and, once again, the boy said that he did not know, so she fired again, the report, citing prosecutors, said. This shot proved to be fatal, and the boy could be seen collapsing on the kitchen floor, the report said. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center at 10:15 a.m. A CBS report, citing court documents, said it was the mother who removed the card from the car.

Police claim that she admitted to shooting her son and showed police the gun she used, the report said. The station reported that police said she had a concealed carry license but family told authorities that she has been acting paranoid.

She faces a first-degree murder charge, according to the Chicago Tribune. The Cook County medical examiner’s office said the boy died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, the report said.