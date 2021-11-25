Chicago mom shot dead near 14-year-old son’s memorial, 3 days after he was killed

A Chicago woman was fatally shot Wednesday morning on the South Side as she went to light a candle at a memorial for her 14-year-old son — who’d been killed days earlier.

Delisa Tucker, 31, was visiting the memorial for her son Kevin Tinker in the city’s Roseland neighborhood, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

No suspects have been arrested in either case. Police would not even say if the shootings were connected.

Kevin was fatally shot Sunday while walking home from a friend’s house, according to local CBS affiliate WBBM. His parents described him as a quiet kid.

“He liked to play games. He was not a gangbanger at all,” his father, Kevin Tinker Sr., told the station. “He stayed in the house most of the time, with his little brothers and sisters.”

Police said Kevin was killed outside a house that had been shot at earlier in the day.

Before her son was killed, Tucker’s mother had recently died, the Sun-Times reported. Tucker became the family matriarch and was raising five kids in addition to Kevin.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.