2 charged, 1 with murder, in fatal shooting of CPD officer
Chicago continues to mourn 29-year-old Officer Ella French while her partner remains hospitalized.
In the wake of the fatal traffic stop shooting that left Chicago Police Officer Ella French dead and her partner fighting for his life, the I-Team is looking into the specialized Chicago police unit that officers were assigned to last Saturday night.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is facing one of the biggest challenges of her political career: the murder of a Chicago police officer during a time of police reform.
Flags across Chicago flew at half-staff on Monday following a weekend of bloodshed that saw two police officers shot, one fatally.
Chicago police said a 29-year-old female officer died and a second officer was seriously wounded after an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop. The officer killed Saturday night was identified as Ella French. Elise Preston reports.
The Chicago police officer killed in a shootout was identified as Ella French, 29. French's partner was also critically wounded, authorities said.
Salvador Sanchez shot Kenneth French and seriously injured his parents in 2019.
Two Chicago brothers have been charged in a weekend shooting during a traffic stop that left one police officer dead and another seriously wounded, the Chicago Police Department announced in a Monday press release. Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in Saturday’s fatal shooting of 29-year-old officer Ella French, as well as attempted murder and other charges. Officers had stopped a vehicle Saturday with two men and a woman inside just after 9 p.m., when a male passenger opened fire, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Sunday.
Robert Durst took the stand at his California murder trial Monday and immediately denied killing his best friend, who prosecutors say was about to reveal to investigators his involvement in the 1982 disappearance of his wife. “Bob, did you kill Susan Berman?” Durst’s attorney Dick DeGuerin said to open the testimony of the 78-year-old New York real estate heir. “No,” Durst answered.
Two brothers have been arrested in connection to a weekend shooting in Chicago that left one police officer dead and one other critically wounded, authorities said this week.
James Gunn has had an incredibly tumultuous few years. Back in 2018, Disney and Marvel Studios fired the director from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after offensive jokes that he made on Twitter resurfaced. Within days, Warner Bros. had approached Gunn about making a movie in the DCEU. Warner offered Gunn a number of … The post ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ might kill major characters, director James Gunn teases appeared first on BGR.
Doncic earned First Team All-NBA honors for the second consecutive season in 2020-21, qualifying for a starting salary of 30% of the projected $115.7 million salary cap in the 2022-23 season.
(SOUNDBITE) (English) CARLOS GAYTAN, FIRST MEXICAN CHEF TO EARN A MICHELIN STAR, SAYING: “Hi, my name is Carlos Gaytán. I’m the chef owner of Tzuco and one of my biggest achievements is probably when I became the first Mexican chef who won a Michelin Star.”Mexico’s first Michelin-starred chef started out as a dishwasherWith the techniques he learned in fine dining restaurantsGaytán opened his own restaurant, Mexique, in Chicago in 2008where he earned one Michelin star in 2013 and 2014In his latest restaurant, Tzuco, Guytán showcases Mexican dishesthat he’s carried with him since childhood(SOUNDBITE) (English) CARLOS GAYTAN, FIRST MEXICAN CHEF TO EARN A MICHELIN STAR, SAYING: “I grew up with my parents. My father used to take me hunting for meat, and it was really amazing because you appreciate everything. You appreciate the animal that is being sacrificed for you to enjoy it.”(SOUNDBITE) (English) CARLOS GAYTAN, FIRST MEXICAN CHEF TO EARN A MICHELIN STAR, SAYING: “My mom, she was really amazing picking up ingredients in the fields and I used to go with her and pick all those ingredients. Just to see my mom cooking with everything and being very, very creative…”Gaytán may have been the first Mexican-born chef to earn a starbut he doesn’t believe he’s the last(SOUNDBITE) (English) CARLOS GAYTAN, FIRST MEXICAN CHEF TO EARN A MICHELIN STAR, SAYING: “It makes it so special because many kids are watching what you do. The thing is that I don’t want you kids to be like me, I want you to be better than me. I can teach you the way that I get here, and I know you want to do that, but why stop right here? The thing is that you have to dream big, bigger than this. If I got one why not dream you have two or three? That’s the point.”
"We will be requiring our state workers and our contractors who come onto our sites and workers in private health care and long term care settings to be vaccinated as a condition of further employment. Individuals covered by this order I will issue today will have until October 18th to become fully vaccinated against the COVID disease," Inslee told reporters in Seattle.
A Chinese court on Tuesday (August 10) upheld a Canadian man's death sentence for drug smuggling.Robert Schellenberg was arrested in 2014 and initially sentenced to 15 years in jail.He appealed but a court in the city of Dalian sentenced him to death in January 2019.The timing of that decision is seen as critical with some saying that it's linked to another case in Canada.A month before Schellenberg was given his death sentence in China, an executive of Chinese telecom giant Huawei was arrested in Vancouver on a warrant from the United States.Meng Wanzhou is accused of misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, potentially causing the bank to violate American economic sanctions.This week her lawyers are making a final push to prevent her extradition to the U.S..The Canadian ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, said it was no coincidence that the cases were happening at the same time.He also made reference to another Canadian - businessman Michael Spavor - who was detained in China days after Meng's arrest.Spavor has been charged with espionage in June last year and a court is due to announce a verdict on his case this week.China has rejected the suggestion the cases of the Canadians in China are linked to Meng's case in Canada.China has, however, warned of unspecified consequences if Meng is not released.
Stocks are modestly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday as gains in banks and elsewhere in the market outweigh a slide in technology companies. The majority of companies in the benchmark index made gains, but they were kept in check by technology companies, which have an outsized weight on the S&P 500. Banks made some of the strongest gains as bond yields edged higher.
Virtually every public employee in Washington must get a COVID-19 vaccine shot by Oct. 18 to stay on the job, Gov. Jay Inslee says.
After earning bronze in Tokyo with the USWNT, Megan Rapinoe raved about fiancée Sue Bird and watched her win a fifth gold medal with USA Basketball.
