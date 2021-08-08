Chicago officer killed and another injured after gunfire erupts during traffic stop

A Chicago police officer was killed and another was injured after gunfire erupted during a traffic stop on Saturday.

At about 9:08 p.m. local time, law enforcement officers approached a vehicle with three occupants before shots rang out, the Chicago Police Department announced on Sunday. A female officer and male policeman were shot during the incident.

The unidentified female officer was pronounced dead at a local hospital, while the man, who has also not been named, is listed in critical condition. Two suspects were apprehended, including one individual who is in stable condition after being shot by police. A gun was located at the scene, and police officers were hunting for a third person who they believed was involved in the crime.

All three have since been jailed, though no charges have been filed, authorities said during a press briefing.

"CPD will #NeverForget — RIP!" the department wrote in a tweet, which was accompanied by photographs of officers standing beside an unfurled U.S. flag.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, urged the public to mourn the death of the officer and insisted the area "must come together" to address rampant crime and violence, not disdain toward law enforcement officers.

“The police are not our enemies,” she told reporters. “We must come together. ... We have a common enemy: It’s the guns and the gangs.”

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown refused to release the identity of the dead policewoman after he said her mother requested privacy. Brown said prayers are needed for the male officer, who remains hospitalized.

Saturday's killing marks the first time since 2018 that a Chicago police officer was slain in the line of duty, according to the Associated Press.

