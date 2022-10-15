Chicago officer with ties to Proud Boys is suspended

25
·2 min read

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer with ties with the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, was suspended for 120 days but won't be fired, the city's watchdog agency has announced.

In its latest quarterly report, the Office of Inspector General said that a lengthy internal police department investigation was resolved through a “mediation agreement” in which the officer agreed not to dispute the allegations against him, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The officer was not named in the report, but in previous articles in the newspaper Officer Robert Bakker has acknowledged that he took part in Proud Boys group chats, and the police department confirmed that Bakker was, in fact, the subject of the investigation.

The investigation into a link between Bakker and the Proud Boys was first reported two years ago. Since then, the group that has been designated extremist by the Southern Poverty Law Center has found itself at the center of a criminal investigation into the siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A former leader and other members of the group are now on trial in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Bakker, who was also under investigation for not disclosing to the police department that he was under FBI investigation, could not be reached for comment. The police department declined to comment.

The inspector general's office determined that a police department investigation by its internal affairs bureau found that Bakker “made a contradictory statement” about his participation in a Proud Boys' chat group and lied about attending a Proud Boys-sponsored barbecue, the newspaper reported.

Bakker has acknowledged to the newspaper after being contacted for an article about him in 2020 that he posted messages on the Proud Boys Telegram channel but maintained that he was never a member of the group.

Recommended Stories

  • Gov. DeSantis ‘disappointed’ in Cruz life sentence

    Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he was “very disappointed” after a jury rejected the death penalty and recommended that Nikolas Cruz serve life in prison for murdering 17 people in 2018 at a Parkland High School.

  • DC attorney general opens investigation into migrant buses that arrived in capital

    Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine (D) has opened an investigation into whether migrants sent north by southern governors were misled when they boarded transportation taking them hundreds of miles away. The Texas Tribune and ProPublica co-published an article on Friday that Racine’s office is looking to determine if trip organizers deceived the migrants into…

  • DOJ appeals special master appointment in Mar-a-Lago investigation

    The Justice Department is asking a federal appeals court to overturn a judge's appointment of a special master to review documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBS News' Catherine Herridge to discuss.

  • Fact check: False claim that Stacey Abrams lobbied to move Music Midtown and MLB All-Star Game

    Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams did not lobby to move either Music Midtown or the MLB All-Star game, according to news reports.

  • Bay Area native loses everything during Hurricane Ian

    Christine Bellport grew up in Lafayette, and moved to San Carlos Beach, Florida just months before Hurricane Ian slammed through the area. She lost everything. KTVU's Frank Mallicoat spoke with the former Bay Area resident and news anchor.

  • DACA program preventing mass deportation of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can stay in place for now, federal judge says

    A federal judge ruled Friday that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen — who last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal — said that the policy, which is set to proceed under new regulations at the end of the month, can continue with limitations that he previously set. During a court hearing Friday, Hanen ordered attorneys for the federal government to provide more information on the new rule and said he expects additional legal arguments related to it, but there was no timetable set for future hearings.

  • Beware of coaches like Tommy Tuberville

    OPINION: The former-coach-turned-U.S. senator for Alabama probably didn't share his racist thoughts with the families of Black players like he did at a Trump rally last Saturday, where he suggested Black people are criminals who are in cahoots with the left to steal America. The post Beware of coaches like Tommy Tuberville appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Mississippi judge blocks private schools' tax-funded grants

    A Mississippi judge on Thursday blocked a state law that put $10 million of federal pandemic relief money into infrastructure grants for private schools. The ruling by Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin is a victory for Parents for Public Schools. The nonprofit group sued to block the program, arguing that the funding gives private schools a competitive advantage over public schools.

  • Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise

    While the figures include a few officers killed by accidental gunfire, the number of ambushes in which police were injured or killed in surprise attacks with little chance to defend themselves has soared since 2020 and accounts for nearly half the officers killed this year. Such an attack apparently struck Wednesday in Bristol, Connecticut, where the state police said Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed and Officer Alec Iurato was wounded when they responded to a 911 call that appears to have been “a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.” At least 11 police officers were shot around the country this week, including one fatally in Greenville, Mississippi, and another in Las Vegas.

  • Why The Billion Dollar Verdict Against Alex Jones May Not Be The End

    The nearly $1 billion judgment against Alex Jones for spreading false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre brought long-sought relief to family members and hopes the eye-popping figure would deter others from broadcasting falsehoods. But Jones has given no signs of tempering his bluster — a headline on his website Thursday blared that the “show trial verdict signals the death of free speech.” And lawyers say it’s not certain that relatives who lost loved ones in th

  • As Oklahoma Governor’s Race Tightens, Voucher Debate Takes Center Stage

    Don Ford, a veteran Oklahoma educator who leads a rural schools network, initially thought state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister didn’t “understand the workings” of schools outside the state’s major cities. But then Hofmeister, a former teacher and onetime owner of a Tulsa tutoring company, put half a million miles on her car traveling throughout the state. […]

  • The far-right Oath Keepers appeared to be energized by Donald Trump's tweet about a 'wild' protest on January 6, jury hears

    The Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four members are being tried for seditious conspiracy related to their involvement in the Jan 6 riot.

  • MLB rumors: Yankees see Cubs as 'maybe' competition for Aaron Judge

    The Yankees see a few teams as potential competition for AL MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge in free agency this winter.

  • Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights to Delaware and Illinois

    Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The flights would be a follow-up to the Sept. 14 flights from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard that carried 49 mostly Venezuelan migrants to the Massachusetts island where former President Barack Obama owns a mansion. Local officials weren’t told in advance that the migrants were coming.

  • Chicago’s Home County Calls for Aid as 3,000 Migrants Arrive

    (Bloomberg) -- The county that’s home to the city of Chicago is calling for federal aid after the arrival of thousands of migrants in less than two months. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said federal assistance is needed to cope with the influx, which she expects will be an “ongoing challenge.” Illinois has received 3,069 migrants since Texas Governor Greg Abbott started sending them to Chicago and Cook County areas at the end of August.“It started out with one or two buses a day,

  • Grindr Faces Boycott After Gay CEO's Right-Wing Tweets Are Revealed

    #DeleteGrindr is trending over past tweets supporting Trump, DeSantis, Youngkin, and more from the hookup app’s new CEO.

  • Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Democrats at polls

    The news that 70 million people will see an 8.7% boost in their Social Security checks next year came just weeks before Election Day, but it is unlikely to give Democrats the edge they are desperately seeking at the polls.

  • Trump dossier source shocked speculation portrayed as fact

    A Russian-born analyst who provided the bulk of the information for a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump told an FBI agent he was shocked and dismayed that the speculative information he provided was portrayed as fact, an agent testified Thursday. FBI agent Kevin Helson is the second bureau employee to testify at the trial of Igor Danchenko, who's accused of lying to the FBI about his own sources for the information he passed on to British spy Christopher Steele. The “Steele dossier” contained numerous allegations about connections between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and the Kremlin, and also included allegations of salacious sexual activity that Trump supposedly engaged in at a Moscow hotel.

  • DeSantis expands early voting in Hurricane ravaged counties

    Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed an executive order expanding early voting access in three Florida counties devastated by Hurricane Ian. The order allows Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties to add two additional early voting days, the Sunday and Monday before election day, along with additional early voting locations.

  • New details show sprawling web of corruption in Southern California cannabis licensing

    The revelations mirror a Times investigation on corruption in marijuana licensing. Citing The Times' story, a California lawmaker wants a statewide task force to investigate.