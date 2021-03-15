Chicago parish fiercely backs priest after sex abuse claims

  • A member of St. Sabina Catholic Church wears a face mask in support of Father Michael Plfeger as she takes part in a rally outside the Archdiocesan Pastoral Center in Chicago demanding resolution of the investigation into allegations against Pfleger Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • Pastor Thulani Magwaza, center, prays with staff members in the backroom before a Sunday church service at St. Sabina Catholic Church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood in Chicago, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • A little girl walks past and looks at a parishioner as she kneels and bows down to pray during a Sunday church service at St. Sabina Catholic Church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood in Chicago, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • Pastor Thulani Magwaza leads the Sunday church service at St. Sabina Catholic Church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood in Chicago, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Magwaza assumed the pastoral position after Rev. Michael Pfleger was temporarily removed due to decades old sexual abuse allegations brought against him. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • Joseph Saunders and other members of Chicago's St. Sabina Catholic Church rally outside the Archdiocesan Pastoral Center in Chicago demanding resolution of the investigation into allegations against the Rev. Michael Pfleger on Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021 in Chicago.
  • Activist Pam Bosley poses for a portrait infront of a portraiture of Father Michael Pfleger, inside the St. Sabina Catholic Church on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Chicago. After the murder of her teenage son in 2006, Father Plfeger inspired her to become an activist, recruited her to run the South Side church's violence prevention office. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • A parishioner raises their hand in front of a painting of Black Jesus during a Sunday church service at St. Sabina Catholic Church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood in Chicago, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • Activist Pam Bosley wears a shirt in support of Father Michael Plfeger and ornaments to commemorate her late teenage son, while she poses for a portrait inside the St. Sabina Catholic Church on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Chicago. Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Chicago. After the murder of her teenage son in 2006, Father Plfeger inspired her to become an activist, recruited her to run the South Side church's violence prevention office. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • A Parishioner raises her hand as she prays during a Sunday church service at St. Sabina Catholic Church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood in Chicago, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • A Parishioner raises his hand as he prays during a Sunday church service at St. Sabina Catholic Church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood in Chicago, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • Joseph Saunders and other members of Chicago's St. Sabina Catholic Church rally outside the Archdiocesan Pastoral Center in Chicago demanding resolution of the investigation into allegations against the Rev. Michael Pfleger on Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021 in Chicago.
  • Associate Minister of St. Sabina Catholic Church Kimberly Lymore, addresses the congregation during a Sunday church service at St. Sabina Catholic Church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood in Chicago, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • Parishioner Joseph Saunders crosses his arms as he prays during a Sunday church service at St. Sabina Catholic Church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood in Chicago Sunday, March 7, 2021. St. Sabina is a close-knit community that's been a social activism hub in Chicago for 40 years under Rev. Michael Pfleger. But his job, reputation and the parish's future are in jeopardy with decades old sexual abuse allegations that has temporarily removed the 71-year-old priest during an investigation. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • Parishioners pass by a portraiture of Rev. Michael Pfleger after a Sunday church service at St. Sabina Catholic Church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood in Chicago on Sunday, March 7, 2021. St. Sabina is a close-knit community that's been a social activism hub in Chicago for 40 years under Pfleger. But his job, reputation and the parish's future are in jeopardy with decades old sexual abuse allegations that has temporarily removed the 71-year-old priest during an investigation. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • Pastor Thulani Magwaza, right, elbow bumps with a parishioner after a Sunday church service at St. Sabina Catholic Church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood in Chicago on Sunday, March 7, 2021. St. Sabina is a close-knit community that's been a social activism hub in Chicago for 40 years under Rev. Michael Pfleger. But his job, reputation and the parish's future are in jeopardy with decades old sexual abuse allegations that has temporarily removed the 71-year-old priest during an investigation. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • A parishioner wears a face mask saying "Faith Hope Love" while she prays during a Sunday church service at St. Sabina Catholic Church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood in Chicago, Sunday, March 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
1 / 16

US Clergy Abuse Chicago

A member of St. Sabina Catholic Church wears a face mask in support of Father Michael Plfeger as she takes part in a rally outside the Archdiocesan Pastoral Center in Chicago demanding resolution of the investigation into allegations against Pfleger Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
SOPHIA TAREEN
·6 min read

CHICAGO (AP) — When her teenage son was murdered outside a church in 2006, Pam Bosley contacted ministers around Chicago, hoping someone would help make sense of it.

Only one wrote back.

Michael Pfleger, a charismatic priest of a thriving Black Catholic parish, inspired her to become an activist and recruited her to run his South Side church's violence prevention office.

Stories like Bosley’s are recurrent at St. Sabina Church, a close-knit community that’s been a social activism hub for 40 years under Pfleger. But the white priest’s job, his reputation in a Black community that's long respected him, and the parish’s future are in jeopardy because three men — two who are Black and the third whose race hasn't been made public — have accused him of sexually abusing them decades ago.

After the first allegations surfaced in January, the Archdiocese of Chicago temporarily removed the 71-year-old priest to investigate, leading to fierce backlash from parishioners trying to clear his name. They’ve flooded the archdiocese's phone lines, staged rallies, threatened to withhold $100,000 in monthly dues and sent 1,300 letters. They’ve also challenged the accusers' accounts.

“Father Pfleger is our family,” Bosley said. “We are not going to stop. We need him back.”

The accusations sent shockwaves through the church in the largely Black and low-income Auburn Gresham neighborhood and beyond. Often clashing with archdiocese leaders, Pfleger has made a name for himself by using unconventional tactics such as paying prostitutes to counsel them and defacing alcohol and cigarette billboards. He also boosted neighborhood development by opening an employment center and senior housing near his Gothic-style church. He inspired John Cusack's character in Spike Lee’s 2015 movie “Chi-raq.”

Pfleger's initial accusers were two brothers in their 60s who haven't publicly identified themselves. They allege that Pfleger groomed them as children and abused them at Chicago-area rectories. Their attorney, Eugene Hollander, said they “went through hell.”

Their stories led a third man, who hasn't been named, to come forward this month. Through a lawyer, he alleges that Pfleger grabbed his crotch in 1979, when he was 18.

The brothers' complaint led to archdiocese and police investigations. Charges haven't been filed, but Illinois has no statute of limitations for major sex crimes. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services completed its review, concluding there wasn’t sufficient evidence to show that Pfleger was a threat.

But the archdiocese is still investigating. Church officials said their investigation would note DCFS's findings, but that their process shouldn’t be rushed.

“Giving a case special treatment undermines the credibility of its outcome and ultimately serves neither the accuser nor the accused,” the archdiocese said in a statement. “Justice demands a thorough and impartial process and there is no timeframe in which we ‘should’ make a determination.”

Pfleger moved out of the rectory and has laid low while living elsewhere in Chicago during the investigation. He declined to be interviewed, but he tweeted that he's innocent: “When this is over, which I hope is soon, I will have much more to say.”

His attorney, Jim Figliulo, said: “It is really unfair that his reputation is being smeared by these false charges.”

Pfleger was ordained in 1975 and assigned to St. Sabina. He became a priest six years later at 31 — then the youngest full-time pastor in the archdiocese.

He shook things up, encouraging gospel music and helping teenagers get jobs, recalled 54-year-old congregant Stephanie Falls-Warr.

“Back then, the youth were to be seen, not really to be heard,” she said. “He really gave us a voice.”

Congregants say they're suffering, and church officials say a cloud has hung over St. Sabina's since the allegations arose. Associate Minister Kimberly Lymore estimates that roughly $500,000 in private funding and grants has been put on hold until the investigation ends.

The DCFS findings took center stage at a rally last month outside archdiocese offices, where a state senator was among those who demonstrated.

Falls-Warr said she never questioned her children's safety at the church. Like others, she doubts the abuse claims because they surfaced late and because one brother acknowledged asking Pfleger for $20,000 to help heal.

However, experts say neither is unusual. According to the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, which has been central in helping reveal church sexual abuse scandals, the average age a childhood abuse victim comes forward is 52 and requesting payment from an abuser might make sense to someone who experienced trauma.

Bosley believes Pfleger was set up, but she doesn't know who's behind it. Other parishioners theorize that the abuse claims are a way for the church to damage Pfleger's influence before it ousts him.

Pfleger has been suspended twice, including in 2008 during Barack Obama’s presidential campaign when he mocked Obama’s primary opponent Hillary Clinton.

The archdiocese dismissed the speculation.

“It is mystifying why anyone would believe the leadership of the archdiocese, which has consistently supported Fr. Pfleger’s good works, would concoct a ruse to remove him,” the archdiocese said.

Still, the situation has triggered conflicting feelings for some outside the church. Carlos Nelson, who grew up nearby, runs the Greater Auburn-Gresham Development Corp., which often works with Pfleger.

“My heart went out to the alleged victims because whether that is a falsified story or not, these individuals are carrying around this burden,” he said. “Whether the burden is a lie or truth, it is still a burden.”

It's unclear how St. Sabina's would function without Pfleger.

Black Catholic parishes are few and dwindling. Of roughly 21,000 American Catholic parishes, about 800, or less than 4%, are mostly Black, according to a University of Notre Dame and National Black Catholic Congress study. Black priests are more rare, making up 250, or under 1%, of roughly 36,500 Catholic priests, according to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Parishioners say “Father Mike” has credibility from living in the neighborhood with insight even lifelong residents lack.

Over archdiocese objections, Pfleger adopted two sons, including one who was fatally shot — a tragedy he discusses in sermons.

He also has the ear of city leaders, who've marched alongside him.

In Pfleger’s absence, guest pastors preach at the 1,500-member St. Sabina, which runs a school and community center.

“We’ve prayed for him. I just want to lift him up one more time. I cannot say enough about the gift that is Michael Lewis Pfleger,” the Rev. Reginald Williams Jr. of a nearby church said recently. “I thank God for you. If you're going down, we're going down with you.”

Parishioners, spaced apart in pews and wearing masks, applauded.

___

Follow Sophia Tareen on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sophiatareen

Recommended Stories

  • A pro-Trump scam PAC wants $100 donations to get him back on Twitter

    The 45th president may be gone, but the groups making money off of him are not.

  • A car full of explosives was found near the home of Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, in February. A police officer was just arrested for his alleged involvement in the scheme.

    A police offer has been arrested for his alleged involvement in leaving an explosives-filled vehicle near Ambani's Mumbai home on February 25.

  • 'Clear and present danger': Republicans fret about Greitens' comeback

    People who have talked to the disgraced former Missouri governor have come away from the conversations convinced he's running for the state's newly open Senate seat.

  • Self-styled evangelical prophet Jeremiah Johnson apologizes for predicting Trump's re-election and says he's dismantling his ministry

    The pro-Trump evangelist has publicly apologized for his prophecy that Trump would be re-elected in 2021.

  • Former TV presenter puts race on Dutch political agenda

    Sylvana Simons is campaigning for the Dutch general election on a platform of what she calls radical equality. Simons, a former television presenter who is arguably the country's best-known Black woman, leads a small party that wants to put ending racial inequality front and center on the political stage before and after this week's election. It remains to be seen if Simons' BIJ1 party — a wordplay that translates as Together — will get enough votes to win a seat.

  • Meghan Markle said royal family members had 'concerns' over Archie's skin color before he was born. People from Commonwealth countries are disappointed - but not surprised.

    Former and current Commonwealth citizens said news a royal family member voiced "concerns" about Archie's skin color was on brand for the institution.

  • Op-Ed: Why more Americans should leave home and move to other states

    Conservatives fear left-leaning newcomers will overturn politics in their strongholds. But newcomers change in their views, too.

  • Israel police to probe sex abuse claims against rescue chief

    Israeli police on Sunday said they were opening an investigation into sexual abuse allegations against the former head of Israel's renowned ZAKA rescue service. Police said the elite Lahav 433 unit, responsible for investigating major crimes and corruption, would handle the case involving Yehuda Meshi-Zahav. Meshi-Zahav has been a well-known figure in Israel for decades.

  • Racism claims threaten royal rift with the Commonwealth

    Relations between the Royal Family and the Commonwealth have been severely damaged following claims of racism by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Queen has been warned. Senior figures across the Commonwealth say the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the couple revealed that concern had been expressed by a member of the family over the colour of their as yet unborn son Archie, threatened to create an unbridgeable rift. Nowhere has the impact been felt more keenly than on the African continent, where the Duke and Duchess were greeted so enthusiastically during their tour of South Africa in 2019. Mohammed Groenewald, a Muslim community leader who showed the couple around a mosque in Cape Town, said the interview brought back unwelcome memories of “British colonial racism”, adding: “It comes out very clearly”. At one stage the Sussexes eleven aired the possibility they might make a home in Africa and the Duchess’s alleged treatment at the hands of the palace officials and members of the family has led to shock and anger. In Uganda, Nicholas Sengoba, a columnist with the Daily Monitor, said the claim of racist attitudes at the heart of the Royal family “opens our eyes further” on the merits of the Commonwealth and the “unresolved issues” relating to the abuses of colonialism. Mr Sengoba said it was not questionable whether the heads of Commonwealth countries should still be “proud to eat dinner” with members of the British royal family. In Kenya one Nairobe resident, Syliva Wangari, said she felt let down by the claims, pointing out that the country was where the young Princess Elizabeth had been visiting in 1952 when was told of the death of her father.

  • Could Putin Launch Another Invasion?

    The same factors that led up to his incursion into Ukraine are in place again, including domestic protests, a struggling economy and a desire for glory.

  • With Cuomo under fire, No. 2 Kathy Hochul treads carefully

    As a chorus of top Democrats demanded New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations last week, the woman who would succeed him if he stepped down did what she's done for most of her time in office: Kept a discreet profile. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered virtual remarks at an array of small events statewide. If the Democrat's schedule hasn't changed lately, what may be different is the number of people tuning in to learn more about the politician who would become the state’s first female governor if Cuomo can't hold on to power.

  • 'Comply and leave': Met Police defend vigil arrests

    Police in London clashed with mourners and protesters on Saturday after more than a thousand people gathered to mark the killing of a 33-year-old woman, hours after the police officer charged with her murder appeared in court.Campaign groups had wanted to organise a formal vigil, but London's Metropolitan Police said people should not gather due to coronavirus restrictions. The head of the force, Cressida Dick, said any vigil "would be unlawful and would be unsafe".Sarah Everard's disappearance as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has led to a wave of accounts from women about the dangers of walking streets alone at night, and dismay at the failure of police and wider society to tackle this.

  • NC State men’s basketball gets NIT invitation, will face Davidson

    The National Invitation Tournament will have only 16 teams this year.

  • Lula vs Bolsonaro: 'Most popular politician on earth' plots his revenge

    As Brazil's hard-Right president Jair Bolsonaro addressed the nation this week with a rambunctious attack on his rivals, keen-eyed observers would have noticed a strategically placed globe on his desk. In his heated speech, broadcast on Facebook Live, the president's preferred medium, a clearly rattled Mr Bolsonaro attacked the country's former Left-wing leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who this week was cleared by a court to return to politics. The addition of the globe, slowly revolving globe on the desk in front of him, was a direct response to cutting claims in Lula's comeback speech that Mr Bolsonaro was a "flat-earther". Mr Bolsonaro has been widely condemned during his two years at the helm of Latin America's largest economy for climate denial and Covid scepticism. The country is now gripped by one of the world's worst coronavirus crises. Hospitals are strained and death toll records are broken daily, while restrictions are loose. Global experts are calling for a science-based plan to save the country from becoming a "natural laboratory" for new variants. Enter Lula, as he is affectionately known by millions of adoring Brazilians. On Monday, a Supreme Court decision quashed the former trade union leader's corruption convictions and reinstated his political rights, setting up a showdown between the leftist icon and Mr Bolsonaro in next year's presidential election.

  • Reports say NY vaccine czar called county officials to gauge loyalty to Cuomo amid investigation

    According to The Washington Post and New York Times reports, New York's vaccine czar, who is a longtime adviser to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, called county officials in effort to gauge their loyalty to Cuomo amid the ongoing sexual harassment investigation.

  • Report: Florida K Evan McPherson has been in contact with the Vikings

    Florida kicker Evan McPherson has reportedly been in contact with the Minnesota Vikings. Could McPherson be the solution to the Vikings' kicking problem?

  • Man arrested after twice breaching Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Montecito estate

    The California estate of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was reportedly invaded twice last December by an intruder. TMZ reports that law enforcement says a 37-year-old man named Nickolas Brooks was caught by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officers at the couple’s Montecito home on Dec. 24 and was let go with a warning. According to sources, Brooks drove from Ohio to California but it’s unclear as to why he went to the home or whether the Duke or Duchess of Sussex were there at the time.

  • Miami reporter is the latest woman to accuse N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment

    A South Florida woman is the seventh to step forward to accuse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. Her allegation comes amid a growing call from several high-profile Democrats demanding that Cuomo resign — an action the governor steadfastly refuses to do — as women have come forward with their stories.

  • Scottish pupils were sent back to school to distract from SNP's Salmond woes, teaching union claims

    Nicola Sturgeon ordered the return of all secondary pupils to schools in an attempt to distract attention from the Alex Salmond scandal, Scotland’s largest teaching union has claimed. Andrea Bradley, the assistant secretary of the EIS, said she believed the announcement of the return to classes for younger secondary pupils was “political” and suggested SNP ministers wanted a “good news story” to deflect from the First Minister’s troubles. The announcement that all secondary pupils would return to school part time came as a “complete surprise”, Ms Bradley said, and was made the day before Ms Sturgeon was due to give evidence about her handling of sexual harassment complaints against her predecessor. The senior union official said: “The decision seemed to be a political one rather than one that was based on sound educational principle. “We have to have cognisance of the context in which the decision was announced, it took place before the parliamentary evidence-giving session. "Our sense was the Government were looking for a good news story that week."

  • Facebook will help you find and book a COVID-19 vaccination

    Facebook has announced that it's launching a tool that will show "when and where you can get vaccinated" for COVID-19, and provide a link to help you make an appointment.