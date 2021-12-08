Chicago pastor camps outside to raise money for child center

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago pastor is camping outdoors for a planned three-month vigil that will take him through one of the city’s notorious winters to raise money for a child resource center in one of its toughest neighborhoods.

The Rev. Corey Brooks embarked in late November on a 100-day “tent-a-thon” campout in a tent perched on a deck built atop eight shipping containers on the city’s South Side. A small heater is helping Brooks ward off the cold, while a stove is serving as a firepit for him and others who’ve spent nights with him to help raise awareness about violence and poverty.

He says the tent will be his home until Feb. 28 to help raise money to build a $35 million, 85,000-square-foot-building called the Leadership and Economic Opportunity Center that he envisions as a safe space for children in his Woodlawn neighborhood.

Brooks hopes to break ground on the center in the next two years. He said the center will provide teen programming, a trauma center, sports facilities including a pool, and a schoolroom. He said $7 million has been raised or pledged to the center, with an additional $250,000 raised as of last week since he began his campout.

“Our neighborhood really needs a place of transformation, a place where they can go and get all the things that they need to start trying to change their life. This center is really, really needed at this point in time,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The fundraising campout comes nearly a decade after Brooks camped out on the roof of a shuttered motel, also for three months in cold weather, to raise money to purchase and raze that building, which he said was a hotbed of drugs and prostitution.

Brooks did leave his perch on Saturday to officiate at a double funeral for a mother and her 14-year old son who were killed days apart, WFLD-TV reported.

Cook County has recorded more than 1,000 homicides this year, for the first time since the mid-1990s.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Prison commissioner stepping down from troubled department

    Alabama Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn is stepping down after six years leading the troubled system that faces a Justice Department lawsuit over prison conditions, the governor’s office announced Tuesday. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she is appointing John Hamm, the current deputy secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, as the state’s next corrections commissioner. Dunn was appointed by then-Gov. Robert Bentley in 2015 to lead the troubled prison system.

  • Tesla did not want to wait on EU aid - German economy minister

    Tesla did not want to wait for European authorities to make a decision on state funding for its planned battery factory before going ahead with the construction of its site in Germany, outgoing German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told reporters in Berlin on Monday. As a foreign company, Tesla would have been eligible for state aid of up to 40% of its investment under a European Union programme that encourages production within the bloc. Due to booming demand for battery cells, Tesla voluntarily decided in late November to start construction on a battery plant at its Gruenheide site outside Berlin without state aid and withdrew the corresponding application.

  • U.S. Senate back sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia

    The U.S. Senate rejected a resolution on Tuesday that would have prohibited the proposed sale of advanced medium range air-to-air missiles, missile launchers and other weapons and support to Saudi Arabia. The vote was 67 to 30 against the resolution, which was introduced by Republicans Rand Paul and Mike Lee, as well as Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats. While many U.S. lawmakers consider Saudi Arabia an important partner in the Middle East, members of Congress also have criticized the country for its involvement in the war in Yemen, a conflict considered one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters.

  • Test feeding plan in works for starving Florida manatees

    Normally giving food to wild animals is considered off limits, but the dire situation in Florida with more than 1,000 manatees dying from starvation due to manmade pollution is leading officials to consider an unprecedented feeding plan. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and state environmental officials intend to unveil a limited proposal this week to feed the beloved marine mammals in one specific Florida location to test how it works. This is not usually done with any wild animal, but the situation has become such an emergency that it has to be considered, said Save The Manatee Club Executive Director Patrick Rose.

  • Switzerland is dropping travel restrictions while everyone else freaks out

    Swiss health minister Alain Berset said it “no longer made sense to maintain quarantine for people coming from countries where this variant is circulating, because it’s also circulating here.” Instead, Switzerland is expanding its covid certificate requirement, shortening the validity period for antigen tests, and enforcing wider mandatory rules on wearing a mask.

  • ‘You Don’t Belong Here’: Son Charged With Assault After Mom Calls Cops on Black Worker

    YouTubeA man accused of racially profiling a Black worker in a Tennessee parking garage with his white mom has been charged with assault after a video of the altercation went viral on social media, the Nashville Metro police said.According to an arrest warrant filed Dec. 2, Edward Brennan took a swing at Johnny Martinez, who was checking cars for parking permits in the Nashville garage, after his mom called the police because Martinez refused to show them identification. “A reasonable person wou

  • The 6 questions I answered to pass my US citizenship test

    In November, the author took her citizenship test to become a naturalized US citizen. She shares the six questions she was asked.

  • Man ‘Executed’ His Ex-Girlfriend On Thanksgiving While She Was On Date With Another Man, Prosecutors Allege

    An Illinois man has been accused of gunning down his ex-girlfriend on Thanksgiving while she was on a date with another man. Robert “Bobby” J. Tarr, 48, is now facing three counts of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend Leslie Reeves—who had taught self-defense courses in the community and was an outspoken advocate against domestic violence. Tarr is also facing one count of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Christopher J. Smith, 48, who had been on

  • Kansas City is one of the top 25 most sinful cities in the United States. Here’s why

    Kansas City is for sinners, according to WalletHub’s findings.

  • Utah family sets up tracker to catch 'porch pirate'

    A suspected package thief is behind bars after allegedly stealing a package — with a GPS tracking device inside — from a Utah home.

  • Fergus the Great Dane Mix Won't Stop Stealing His Dad's Chair in Hilarious TikTok Videos

    It's obvious who's the king of this castle ... and it's not the human!

  • California transplants lose everything in U-haul theft hours after moving to Tacoma

    One man in the group said he’s trying to keep an optimistic outlook, but since he’s in a wheelchair he feels like there’s nothing he can do to help.

  • Oklahoma is so angry over Lincoln Riley it might rename a highway after him

    Three inches of a highway, that is.

  • Ex-Missouri police chief granted probation in beating of man who tried to drown baby

    Greg Hallgrimson, the former police chief of Greenwood, was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to violating the civil rights of a man who tried to drown his own infant daughter in an icy pond.

  • Police arrest three teenagers in 'bait car' sting near Ohio State campus

    The Columbus Division of Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol teamed up in a so-called "bait car" operation Friday in the University District.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Jury sees never-before-seen photos of Epstein and defendant

    FBI agents submit previously unseen photo evidence as third accuser testifies in Maxwell trial.

  • Millions of dollars of stolen goods recovered in ‘organized retail crime’ bust, AG says

    Millions of dollars of stolen goods recovered in bust, AG says. ‘First major bust’ of statewide task force came after man arrested on gun charge.

  • High schooler arrested in assault that put classmate on ventilator, Texas cops say

    The teenager reportedly suffered two skull fractures and a broken clavicle in the assault that occurred at a party.

  • Bitcoin trial: Defendant wins dispute over $50B in Bitcoin

    Craig Wright, a computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin, prevailed in a civil trial verdict Monday against the family of a deceased business partner that claimed it was owed half of a cryptocurrency fortune worth tens of billions. A Florida jury found that Wright did not owe half of 1.1 million Bitcoin to the family of David Kleiman. The jury did award $100 million in intellectual property rights to a joint venture between the two men, a fraction of what Kleiman's lawyers were asking for at trial.

  • California man arrested after girlfriend he allegedly tortured and held captive for a month escapes

    A California man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, torture and rape after his girlfriend, who he allegedly held captive for a month, escaped.