A Chicago pharmacist was arrested for allegedly selling COVID-19 vaccine cards on eBay to unvaccinated buyers for $10 each

A Chicago pharmacist was arrested on Tuesday for selling over 100 COVID-19 vaccine cards online.

He allegedly stole the CDC cards from his pharmacy and sold them for $10 each on eBay.

He faces a possible sentence of 10 years as the government clamps down on vaccine card fraud.

Tangtang Zhao, a 34-year-old licensed pharmacist from Chicago, was arrested Tuesday on charges related to selling 125 authentic CDC vaccination cards to unvaccinated buyers on eBay.

The pharmacy where Zhao previously worked offered COVID-19 vaccinations, providing Zhao with easy access to the CDC's white COVID-19 vaccine cards. He allegedly charged buyers approximately $10 per card and sold them online - leading to an indictment of 12 counts of government property theft.

If convicted, Zhao faces a sentence of 10 years in prison.

"Knowingly selling COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated individuals puts millions of Americans at risk of serious injury or death," said Special Agent in Charge Emmerson Buie Jr. of the FBI's Chicago field office, in a press release. "To put such a small price on the safety of our nation is not only an insult to those who are doing their part in the fight to stop COVID-19, but a federal crime with serious consequences."

The arrest comes as lobbyists pressure the US Senate to curb online sales of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards through legislation. Online and brick-and-mortar retailers are split on the INFORM Consumers act, which would regulate counterfeit and stolen goods sold online via higher requirements for third-party sellers.

Brian Huseman, Amazon's vice president of public policy and chief lobbyist, wrote on the company's website that the INFORM act would hurt small businesses instead of punishing "bad actors."

"If Congress and states want to actually stop bad actors from harming consumers, they should instead pass legislation that increases the penalties against online criminals and provides greater resources for law enforcement," Huseman added.

The bill introduced last March by Senators Bill Cassidy and Dick Durbin would require third-party sellers such as Etsy, eBay, and Amazon to acquire a seller's government ID, tax ID, bank account information, and contact information before they could sell online.

Retail coalitions in support of the act, including companies Walmart and Target, argue that the INFORM act would help prevent the sale of COVID-19 vaccine cards.

"Stealing and selling COVID-19 vaccination cards is inexcusable and will not be tolerated," an HSS-OIG Special Agent said. "Fraudsters who engage in such unlawful conduct undermine efforts to address the pandemic and profit at the public's expense."

