Chicago photographer Barry Butler releases book
Barry Butler is a Chicago-based, internationally published landscape and cityscape photographer.
Barry Butler is a Chicago-based, internationally published landscape and cityscape photographer.
Lyft rolled out a new feature Tuesday in five U.S. cities including Chicago and San Francisco that lets women and nonbinary drivers set a preference for picking up only women riders. The preference feature, called Women+ Connect, could help Lyft attract more women drivers to the app, which today stands at about 23%. While just a quarter of Lyft's ride-hailing app's drivers are women, about 50% are riders.
Today at the Dreamforce customer conference in San Francisco, Salesforce announced Einstein Copilot Studio, a tool that lets customers customize the Salesforce base Einstein GPT and Einstein Copilot offerings. Einstein Copilot Studio consists of three elements: prompt builder, skills builder and model builder, according to Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI. “The first piece is the prompt builder, and this is for customers who want to customize the prompt templates that have been included in Einstein GPT,” Shih told TechCrunch.
Back in 2010, Israeli data analytics startup SQream made a bet on the potential of GPUs as a cornerstone of enabling the processing and querying of big data sets, an area that it believed would only grow as data sets became larger and larger. The Series C is being led by World Trade Ventures, with Schusterman Investments, George Kaiser Foundation (Atento), Icon Continuity Fund, Blumberg Capital, and Freddy & Helen Holdings also participating.
Stores with lower-income customers saw better Q2 same-store sales than those with higher-income customers.
A lunchtime drive on Interstate 15 in Utah was abruptly interrupted Saturday when a whirling metal chair part crashed into the car’s windshield.
Microsoft announced a new Xbox Mastercard today. Cardmembers can earn points on purchases to redeem on games in the Microsoft Store. The card will launch exclusively for Xbox Insider Program members in the US on September 21, but it will open to all US-based Xbox users next year.
Subaru might return to the World Rally Championship (WRC) after a long hiatus by leveraging help from partner and part-owner Toyota, according to a report.
Kale Logistics Solutions, an Indian startup offering a vertical SaaS platform to assist logistics needs, has raised $30 million in a fresh funding round, as the 14-year-old startup eyes expansion in the U.S. and Europe. Bengaluru-based private equity fund Creaegis Advisors led the Series B round, which follows the startup raising $5 million in a Series A round in 2020. The startup's key investors include tech-focused VC firm Inflexor Ventures, as well as founding angels Narendra Kale and Vipul Jain.
There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.
Backed by 159,000+ five-star ratings, it's made of an eco-friendly PEVA material to keep your space fresh and mildew-free — save nearly 50%.
Apple has released the first trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and while the title might not make it super clear, this is very much a show about Godzilla. The series stars real-life father and son Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell, who play the same character in different eras.
The Nissan Murano looks to get another generation even in the face of declining sales.
The fashion-based competition show crowned a winner in the 20th season finale.
From the Nationals to the A's, let's assess the success of this year's losing squads on baseball’s longer timeline.
From "America's Got Talent" to "MasterChef" to "Superfan," the highlights of last night's competition TV shows.
Here is what experts say is behind inflated car insurance prices and what you can do to save money without sacrificing thorough coverage on your vehicles.
U.S. and U.K. authorities have sanctioned more alleged members of the notorious Russia-based Trickbot cybercrime gang. The Treasury said that the U.S. Department of Justice is concurrently unsealing indictments against nine individuals in connection with the Trickbot malware and Conti ransomware schemes, including seven of the individuals designated today.
Nestcoin, a development company housing modern finance project Onboard, has secured $1.9 million in a strategic funding round. Hashed Emergent, a Web2.5 fund for builders from emerging markets, led the round. Alter Global, Magic Fund, CMT Digital, and 4DX Ventures are among the existing investors that took part.
Chris Lehane, chief strategy officer at Haun Ventures, will bring his unique career experience and investing expertise to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. Prior to joining the firm, Lehane was an executive at Airbnb. In the 1990s, Lehane held various government roles like press secretary to Vice President Al Gore and was special assistant counsel to President Bill Clinton.
Most of the college football world has turned to the transfer portal for help, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has not.