Chicago police: 1 officer shot, 1 pinned between cars during West Side traffic stop, driver wounded during ‘exchange of gunfire’ with police

Two Chicago police officers were injured during a West Side traffic stop Monday night and one of those officers shot and wounded a man who had been in the vehicle that was pulled over, according to police.

The two officers are part of a tactical unit and were assigned to patrol the Harrison District which includes the West Side Lawndale neighborhood, police said in a statement. Around 9:15 p.m. those officers “were conducting a traffic stop” in the 3000 block of West Polk Street, officials said. Authorities did not provide a description of the vehicle that was stopped, the reason for that traffic stop or additional information about any alleged infractions.

According to Chicago police, a man in the vehicle that was stopped “drove the vehicle in the direction of the officers” as they approached the stopped car, “pinning an officer between the squad car and vehicle.” Officials said “an exchange of gunfire ensued,” during which “an officer and the (man) were both struck.”

Police did not say who fired their gun first or which of the two officers shot the man. The police shooting will be investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, as is customary.

“Both officers were transported to an area hospital, where one of the officers is being treated for a gunshot wound to the hand and the other for an injury to the right leg. The officers are reported to be in fair condition,” according to the police statement.

The man in the vehicle was taken to “an area hospital in an unknown condition,” police said. A Chicago Fire Department representative said paramedics took a man who was not a police officer to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, although they could not directly confirm it was the man police shot.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone else had been in the vehicle when it was stopped.

Two weapons were recovered from the vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The police statement referred additional questions to COPA, the organization police said will examine “the specifics of (the police shooting) including the comprehensive use of force investigation” with “the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.”

As is routine, the officers involved “will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.”

Chicago Tribune reporter Madeline Buckley contributed.

