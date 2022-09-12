Chicago police say 3 more teens shot early Monday; at least 5 teen victims in less than 14 hours

CHICAGO — Three teenagers suffered gunshot wounds in two separate attacks early Monday in Chicago, according to investigators. Two teens also were wounded in unrelated shootings Sunday afternoon, meaning five teenagers — four of them juveniles — suffered gunshot wounds in a roughly 14-hour period.

Two of the teens, 14 and 18, were in good condition after being shot around 1 a.m. while walking on a sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Normal Avenue in Englewood, police said. Someone from inside an approaching black SUV opened fire, striking both the boy and man.

Paramedics took the two teens to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left foot and right leg, respectively.

A third teen, 15, was dropped off at Loretto Hospital on the city’s West Side around 3:50 a.m. after suffering a gunshot wound to the right leg. The boy later was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he had been listed in fair condition.

Police said they don’t yet have specific details about the attack that left the 15-year-old injured, but a police spokesperson said investigators do not believe the 15-year-old was injured at the same time as the other teens and police are treating the two attacks as separate cases.

No one had been arrested in connection with either shooting as of Monday morning and both attacks remain under investigation by detectives.

The shootings came less than a day after two unrelated shootings Sunday afternoon that left two other teens wounded.

Authorities were called to a scene where a 14-year-old girl had been shot in the face in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, police said.

About two hours earlier, a 13-year-old boy was shot while allegedly trying to steal a car in the Bronzeville neighborhood around 2:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to police.

———