Chicago police say 3-year-old shot and killed after road rage incident: 'Baby killers on the streets'

Chicago police say that a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed on Friday night on the city's Southwest side.

Police said that the incident happened at about 8:38 p.m. on Friday when a woman was heading northbound in the 4400 block of West Marquette while in a 2012 white SUV when shots were fired from a red sedan, according to FOX 32.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the child's mother got into a road rage incident earlier and left the scene, but the suspect followed her car and eventually fired shots.

The 3-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital after being shot but later died.

FLORIDA ALLEGED ROBBER ARMED WITH GUN CLAIMS ‘I’M FROM CHICAGO, BRO,' LEAVES WHEN CLERK DISPLAYS OWN WEAPON

Police say no suspects are in custody, but believe that the suspect is driving a red Charger or Mustang.

CHICAGO POLICE SHOOT INTRUDER BREAKING INTO STATION THROUGH FIRE ESCAPE, ALLEGEDLY POINTING GUN AT COPS

Andrew Holmes, a community activist, said that a $7,000 reward is being put up for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

He said that the 3-year-old's mother has been holding his favorite toys since he was killed, adding that there are "baby killers on the streets."