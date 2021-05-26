Chicago police announce new policy on foot pursuits in wake of fatal shootings of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez

Jeremy Gorner, Chicago Tribune
·4 min read

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department on Wednesday announced a policy on foot pursuits following the fatal shootings in late March of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez, both of whom were shot and killed by officers who ran after them.

A temporary version of the policy will go into effect June 11, but residents and community leaders will have an opportunity to offer feedback before it becomes permanent in September, police Superintendent David Brown said at a Wednesday news conference.

Some of the highlights of the new temporary policy include: prohibiting foot pursuits for minor traffic violations; not allowing officers to separate from their partners if they can’t see the person they’re chasing; stopping the chase if officers believe they wouldn’t be able to control that person; and making attempts to contain a suspect to a particular area by notifying outside police units as an alternative to chasing them.

The policy also called for officers to use a so-called “balancing test” to determine whether a foot chase is appropriate, assessing the seriousness of the crime against whether a pursuit could put the suspect, officer or any bystanders at risk of getting hurt. It also says that officers can only pursue people on foot if they have probable cause that the person committed the crime or believe that they’re about to commit one.

On Wednesday at police headquarters, Brown said officers had already been using these strategies during foot chases, but now they’re codified for the first time in a written policy.

Officers could now be subject to disciplinary action if they violate It, he said.

“Just putting it in a policy and codifying it, I think, is a best practice,” Brown said. “We want you (officers) to be safe in doing your job. We want everyone to be safe based on how we pursue ... We want better outcomes for our officers and for the people of Chicago.”

The week after the fatal shootings of Toledo and Alvarez, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced to reporters how the department would implement a foot pursuit policy by summer.

Her news conference that day, flanked by Brown, was held at a church in Little Village, the same neighborhood where Toledo, 13, was gunned down after a chase in an alley in late March.

The press briefing was part of an event aimed at calming the city ahead of the eventual release of video showing the teen’s killing.

Toledo was fatally shot by Officer Eric Stillman in the early-morning hours of March 29 in a Little Village alley after a foot pursuit, touching off protests and demonstrations in the neighborhood. Various camera angles viewed at slower speeds appeared to show the teen tossed a gun and was turning with his hands raised when the officer fired a single shot into his chest.

Alvarez was shot and killed by Officer Evan Solano on March 31 in the Northwest Side’s Portage Park neighborhood. On the police body-camera footage released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, officers can be seen running down an alley at first, then bearing down on Alvarez as they turn a corner onto a small lawn. Third-party camera footage that seems to be from a security camera from the home Alvarez was shot in front of shows him release a gun as he falls to the ground, and police have said a gun was found on the scene.

Lightfoot’s call for a foot-chase policy came four years after the U.S. Justice Department recommended in a report about CPD’s practices that it adopt such a policy.

A Chicago Tribune investigation in 2016 found that foot chases played a role in more than a third of the 235 police shooting cases in the city from 2010 through 2015 that ended with someone wounded or killed. In 2017, the Justice Department’s investigation into Chicago’s police practices noted that foot pursuits are “inherently dangerous and present substantial risks to officers and the public.”

During Brown’s tenure as the Dallas police chief from 2010 to 2016, that department developed a foot pursuit policy for officers following a controversial officer-involved shooting in 2012. At the time, that policy prohibited Dallas police officers from engaging suspects alone during foot chases, though it was relaxed a few years later.

But the Dallas foot-chase policy, which indicates on that Police Department’s website that it was revised in November 2018, says it’s to be used “as a training tool” for officers, and “no discipline will be associated with violations.”

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I was terrified’ California bishop is robbed at gunpoint while praying, he says

    “I took out my wallet and I was shaking.”

  • Calls to defund Minneapolis police drowned out as violence surges

    In the city where George Floyd was murdered a year ago today, the calls to defund and dismantle the police have been drowned out by new calls to throw even more resources at the beleaguered department. Driving the news: A surge in violence in the first half of 2021 has altered the conversation about policing in the city where the national protests against racism and police brutality began. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.And last summer's pledge by a veto-proof majority of City Council members to dismantle the MPD was thwarted by a citizen commission, leaving that matter to be voted on in November by a city shaken by violence. Minneapolis has reported 32 homicides so far this year, up from 15 at this point last year and just eight for the same period of 2019. In the past month, three children, ages 10 and under, have been caught in the crossfire of gun violence. Last week, 6-year-old Aniya Allen, the granddaughter of an anti-gang activist, died from a shot to the head and two other children remain hospitalized. Why it matters: Efforts at major policing changes in Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota have been blocked, sidetracked and watered down over the past year, and the recent crime surge could further slow momentum. Where it stands: After Floyd's murder, Mayor Jacob Frey — who has resisted efforts to dismantle the police — banned most no-knock raids and prohibited officers from shooting at moving vehicles, among other changes.The Minnesota Legislature banned most chokeholds and "warrior training" — programs that make officers more likely to use deadly force — last summer. Efforts by the City Council to get rid of MPD and replace it with "a holistic, public health-oriented approach" were thwarted by the judge-appointed City Charter Commission. That group blocked a ballot initiative to cut the number of police officers mandated by the City Charter. And Frey's most sought-after reform — changing arbitration rules to make it easier to fire bad cops — has not made headway in the Legislature and is unlikely to pass this year. What they're saying: Sondra Samuels, a longtime North Side resident who is suing the city for inadequate policing, speaking at a press conference last week after the second shooting of a child: "The rhetoric around 'defund' has gotten us to where we are today ... Every single police officer is not officer (Derek) Chauvin."North Side council member Phillipe Cunningham responded at another press conference, saying that reallocating officer funding to social programs would prevent the type of violence the city is seeing now. Yes, but: The movement isn't over. A group pushing for a reimagined MPD delivered more than 20,000 signatures to City Hall earlier this month, and now a question about replacing the department will appear on the November ballot.Plus: Frey is proposing an end to so-called pretext traffic stops for low-level offenses such as objects hanging from the mirror and busted taillights. But he's also asking City Council for more officers and more money for the department, and on Sunday he called on the state and federal governments to send troops and investigators to help police the city. Between the lines: There's a whole slate of moderate candidates lining up to run this November against the City Council members who made the defund pledge, and Frey is facing an unusually small field of challengers. The bottom line: There's still time and there will be more opportunities for major police reform, but what appeared to be a slam dunk 12 months ago is now an uphill battle. Go deeper:Crime jumps after court-ordered policing changesThe slow moves to improve police trainingPolice recruiting suffers as morale hits new lowsThe chief diversity officer hiring frenzyThe global impact of Black Lives MatterAxios-Ipsos poll: Black Americans' police experiences are getting worse"Defund the Police" lives on as a local movementBlack-owned businesses gain confidenceMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Afternoon Observer | Rest in peace, David T. Foster III + Rae Carruth’s son set to graduate

    Good afternoon, Charlotte. This is Kristen, here with some deeply sad news to share today. David T. Foster III — a loving man and an award-winning Observer photographer and videographer — was found dead in his apartment off Park Road on Monday afternoon. He was 52. Those close to Foster remember him as a teddy bear of a man with a big personality — and die-hard lover of the Tar Heels. We’re holding his family in our hearts during this time of grief. Here, you can remember Foster’s memory with folks who loved him and view some of his work from over the years. Rest in peace, David.

  • Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued By Former Employees

    She's been accused of withholding taxes and not providing meal breaks.

  • Anger as armed white police officers with dogs pose with captured Black suspect

    Suspect Eric Boykin arrested for alleged armed robbery in Mississippi

  • Ohio city bans all abortions and declares it’s a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

    Council member who resigned in protest says council has been ‘hijacked’ by people trying to ‘force their personal, political and religious views on entire citizenship of Lebanon’

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Elderly and ‘severely arthritic’ alligator somehow manages three-day escape from zoo

    Rex the alligator has lived at the zoo for 35 years

  • Biden says he underestimated how many people would believe Trump’s big lie

    ‘He didn’t have any social redeeming value, as far as I can see’, says Democrat of 2020 opponent

  • ‘Marjorie is wrong’: GOP leader Kevin McCarthy condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘appalling’ Holocaust comments

    GOP leader explicitly calls out far-right congresswoman for offensive comments

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • EPA nixes Trump ‘secret science’ rule that threatened pollution rules

    The rule was billed as a transparency measure, but it fit in with the Trump administration’s larger anti-regulatory programme

  • Seven-alarm fire blaze across multiple buildings in Boston

    Firefighters have had to climb onto the roofs of the buildings to fight the blaze

  • Domestic abuse activists celebrate after charges dropped against Montana woman who killed violent husband

    Woman free from prosecution over murder charges pressed in October against abusive ex-partner

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning

  • Trump tells court he has ‘absolute immunity’ over January 6

    Attorney for former president calls for Democrat’s lawsuit to be ‘firmly rejected’ over right to ‘absolute immunity’

  • Gatorade, cookies and secret Peloton? White House reveals Biden’s day but keeps quiet on controversial bike

    President’s day involves exercise, sweet treats and lots of social interaction with family and colleagues

  • Pakistan opens coronavirus vaccination drive to all adults

    Pakistan on Wednesday opened up its coronarvirus vaccination campaign to everyone aged 19 or older as it scrambles to protect more of its 220 million people. Pakistan initially had to deal with vaccination hesitancy and a shortage of vaccine supplies and had limited shots to people aged 30 or over. But with purchases and donations from China and allocations from the World Health Organisation and the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, it has now secured more than 18 million doses and is keen to get them out into the population.

  • How the right dominated the discussion of George Floyd’s killing online

    From Candace Owens to Ben Shapiro, conservative commentators saw huge engagement on Facebook around George Floyd