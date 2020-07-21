Chicago police say attacks on officers at protest appeared organized as more than 20 complaints filed against cops

CHICAGO — Chicago police released a video showing what they say are a group of protesters wielding black umbrellas and shields pelting officers with projectiles.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said Monday that officers will wear full protective gear when assigned to future protests after “agitators” hijacked a protest Friday at the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park, injuring 49 police officers.

Brown and Belmont Area Cmdr. Daniel O’Shea also urged people to seek out “both sides” after activists at Friday night’s protest said this weekend that officers’ actions left many in the crowd injured as well.

Among them was activist Miracle Boyd, who describes herself as a “dedicated freedom fighter,” who held a news conference Monday, saying she was hit in the face by a Chicago police officer during the skirmish in Grant Park, knocking out at least one of her teeth.

The superintendent didn’t directly address a video of that confrontation widely circulated on social media but stressed the importance of showing the clash as police saw it.

“What began as a peaceful protest at Grant Park Friday evening devolved into a very dangerous situation in which mob action deliberately sought to injure officers, provoke retaliation and damage property. Forty-nine Chicago police officers were injured. Forty-nine,” Brown said. “Eighteen of whom were sent to area hospitals for their injuries.”

The morning police news conference began with overhead video taken by city cameras, in an effort to show that some in the crowd of thousands that had marched toward the Columbus statue in Grant Park had planned an attack on police officers. It appeared at least a dozen people used umbrellas to shield people in the crowd who changed into all black clothing; distributed frozen water bottles, rocks and explosive devices that were thrown at officers; and used sharpened PVC pipe as a weapon, O’Shea said.

“I want to point out that we’ve had multiple protests at the statue prior to this event that were all peaceful, and we respected everyone’s First Amendment right to protest peacefully, but this was not — what you’re seeing here is obviously an ambush on police officers,” O’Shea said. “They had multiple, multiple restocking of items to throw at the police — weapons, basically.”

Brown said “criminal agitators” were responsible for the fireworks and other items thrown at officers, adding that 12 people were arrested on charges of mob action, battery to a police officer or criminal damage to property.

“If the statue was successfully toppled, likely members in that mob that would have been seriously injured or killed by the toppling of that statue,” Brown said. “This cannot stand. We cannot be a city that thinks mob action of a crowd is acceptable behavior.”

He said the police response to the chaotic confrontations in Grant Park diverted much-needed police resources from other parts of the city where shootings took place at the start of another violent weekend in Chicago. Chicago Tribune data show at least 71 people were shot over the weekend, 12 of them fatally.

Brown said officers now must be prepared for the possibility that any protest could turn into an attack.

“It’s a sacred right to protest in this country and we don’t want to now assume peaceful protest might turn violent,” Brown said.

Brown said he has fielded questions about why officers weren’t wearing full protective gear as they stood near the statue, putting them immediately on the defensive when projectiles flew toward them. He said that while most protesters are peaceful, the department no longer has the luxury of assuming that those in the crowd won’t want to hurt officers.

“I have ordered all of our officers to wear any and all protective gear when protests appear. … Because of these mob actions, we must protect our officers,” Brown said.

No permit had been issued for the march that preceded the conflict in Grant Park, Brown said, suggesting leadership was fractured. Brown also warned that those who participate in protests should be aware that this type of violent clash might be more common in the future and to be careful, particularly when bringing children to events.

“These peaceful protests have been hijacked and that’s one of the things I think people need to consider,” he said.