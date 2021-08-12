Chicago police boss calls judge's release of suspect charged in officer's death 'an outrage'

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown slammed a local judge's decision to release one of the suspects charged in connection to Officer Ella French's death on bond.

Three people were arrested following the incident, including two brothers, Emonte Morgan, 21, and Eric Morgan, 19, in addition to Jamel Danzy, who is accused of illegally supplying the firearm used during the violent event. Danzy was released on Wednesday per the order of U.S Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert after he met a $4,500 bond, a decision Brown called "an outrage."

"To say that I am extremely disappointed in U.S Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert's decision to release Jamel Danzy on an unsecured bond today is an understatement," Brown said in a written criticism of the move on Wednesday.

VICTIM OF BOTCHED POLICE RAID WHO SUED CHICAGO SAYS SLAIN OFFICER SHOWED HER 'RESPECT'

French was shot in the head and pronounced dead at a hospital on Saturday following an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop.

Prosecutors said Danzy, who was the registered owner of the vehicle, purchased the handgun unlawfully in his home state of Indiana in a move referred to as a "straw purchase." He was subsequently jailed on conspiracy to violate federal firearms law charges after he allegedly provided the gun to someone who could not lawfully possess it.

Authorities claimed that the weapon was used to kill French and wound another male officer, who remains in critical condition. Emonte Morgan was slapped with charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, and unlawful use of a weapon, while his brother faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a prior conviction charges.

Police Officer Ella French

End of Watch: August 7, 2021



We will #NeverForget the true bravery she exemplified as she laid her life down to protect others.



Please hold her family, loved ones and fellow Chicago Police officers in your thoughts as we grieve the loss of this hero. pic.twitter.com/kEUlNTv0Z4 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 8, 2021

"This decision sets a dangerous precedent that straw purchasers like Danzy are not a danger to society, despite the fact that his alleged actions directly led to the murder of a Chicago Police Officer and left another in critical condition," Brown wrote. "The outrageous abundance of illegal firearms in our city and our nation is a major factor driving the violence that is continually cutting short the lives of our loved ones and fellow human beings."

Story continues

"The role of the justice system, particularly that of federal prosecutors and judges is more important than ever, and by allowing Mr. Danzy to walk free the court has done a disservice to Officer French’s memory, to the entire Chicago Police Department, and to the thousands of men and women across the country who work around the clock, day in and day out to stem the violence that is plaguing our communities," he added.

French's death has drawn national attention as roughly 30 officers turned their backs on Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, when she visited a hospital on Wednesday. A source at the scene remarked that Lightfoot said a few words to nearby grieving officers. As she approached, they all walked away from her to the other side of the waiting room area and turned their backs.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

French is the first fallen officer for the department since 2018.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Chicago, Police, Law Enforcement, Crime, Judges

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: Chicago police boss calls judge's release of suspect charged in officer's death 'an outrage'