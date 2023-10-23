Chicago police call on community for information after child found fatally shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A child was fatally shot in Englewood Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded in the area of the 6700 block of South Lowe around 6:30 p.m. when they found the child with a gunshot wound.

The child was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Few details were released about the incident, however, police are asking the community to reach out to the department with any information.