Chicago police will divert some cops from neighborhoods to protect movie sets: report

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) reportedly ordered two commanders to divert some of their police from neighborhoods to film and TV production sets Friday, according to local news.

The orders came four days after officers responded to an incident at a film set on Monday, where a suspect "lit and threw an unidentified object" near the set on the 1000 block of South Desplaines Street near the University of Illinois at Chicago around 10:20 p.m.

The object did not explode, and no injuries were reported, according to police.

"The Chicago Police Department works closely with the city’s film and television community to provide safety and security for the production crews, as well as the communities in which they film," a CPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Chicago's downtown area, known as the Loop, and its surrounding neighborhoods are among areas impacted by the new diversion efforts, and CPD officials were already preparing for staffing shortages on Friday evening before the order went out, according to emails obtained by CWB Chicago.

Movie and TV production sets currently in Chicago are having trouble finding off-duty officers to help with security, CWB reported.

The orders also come weeks after crews on the set of FX’s "Justified: City Primeval" halted production after the occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire near the set, according to Deadline.

"The Chicago Police Department is committed to ensuring members of the city’s vibrant film and television community are able to do their jobs safely," a CPD spokesperson told Deadline in a statement at the time. "We work in close coordination with the Chicago Film Office, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications to ensure production crews have the resources necessary to feel safe and secure while filming in the city’s neighborhoods."

CPD is facing drastic staffing shortages while violent crime in lakefront neighborhoods increases.

Last month, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown on Tuesday announced a 44% decrease in homicides and a 26% decrease in shootings across the city year-over-year. Homicides are also down in Chicago's most violent neighborhoods on the west and south sides of the city, but its northern, lakefront neighborhoods have seen an increase.

Area 3, which covers River North, River South, Near North and South Loop neighborhoods downtown, has seen year-over-year increases in all major crime categories, including homicide, aggravated assault, criminal sexual assault, robbery, burglary, theft and motor vehicle theft for the week ending Aug. 7. In total, all major violent crime categories have risen 66% since 2021, 61% since 2020, 26% since 2019 and 22% since 2018.

Homicide numbers have not changed since 2021 but have increased 3% compared to 2020, 70% compared to 2019 and 86% compared to 2018.