Chicago police hunt hammer-wielding suspect wanted in string of attacks on subway, bus riders

Chicago police appealed for the public’s help Wednesday in identifying a suspect wanted for numerous slashings on public transportation since last month, as authorities say the man captured in surveillance footage has repeatedly wielded a hammer in his attacks against bus and metro riders.

The Bureau of Counter-Terrorism Public Transportation released a community alert seeking to identify the man wanted for aggravated battery on trains, buses or other Chicago Transportation Authority property. Police said he’s known to "utilize a hammer during commission of said incidents."

ELLA FRENCH FUNERAL: CHICAGO MOURNS SLAIN POLICE OFFICER AS BROTHER DETAILS HOW ‘SHE LOVED THIS CITY’

The first attack reported to police happened at 3:27 p.m. on July 21 on a bus at 3550 W. Addison St.

He targeted his next victim on the Green Line Platform at West Lake Street around 11:10 a.m. on Aug. 6. Still no arrests were made in connection to the incidents, allowing who detectives believe to be the same suspect to strike again at midnight on Aug. 13 in the Red Line Platform at State Street. The man has been tied to a fourth attack at 2:07 a.m. on Aug. 18 on the Red Line Platform at West Addison Street.

Images taken from surveillance video from several different dates show the same Black man wearing a do-rag and often red shoes and a small duffel bag while using public transportation.

Any information about these incidents is asked to call Public Transportation at (312) 745-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com, police said. Anyone who spots this individual is instructed not to pursue him, instead to dial 9-1-1 to report the suspicious activity immediately.