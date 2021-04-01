Chicago police ID fatally shot suspect as a 13-year-old

·2 min read

CHICAGO (AP) — A suspect fatally shot this week by Chicago police in what the department called an “armed confrontation” was identified Thursday as a 13-year-old.

Adam Toledo of Chicago died of a gunshot wound to his chest early Monday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Chicago Police said an officer was responding to a scene where gunfire had been detected when the officer shot the suspect.

Police said officers had been dispatched to the Little Village neighborhood on the city's West Side shortly after 2 a.m. after what is called ShotSpotter technology detected the sound of gunfire in the area.

“Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot" and the officers began chasing him, department spokesman Tom Ahern said.

The officers chased the person into an alley behind Farragut Career Academy High School, where one officer shot him in the chest. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said. Also, Howard Ludwig, a spokesman for the police department, said investigators are still trying to determine if the teen fired a gun at the officers before he was fatally shot.

Police said the other person who ran from police officers, Ruben Roman Jr. of Chicago, was arrested on a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating the shooting and the officer or officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative duty for 30 days, both of which are routine in police shootings.

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, COPA confirmed the details provided by the police department. It also said the shooting was captured by a police body camera but that COPA is prohibited by law from releasing the video “absent the issuance of a court order” because the teen who was shot was a minor.

In statement issued Thursday offering his condolences to the teen's family, Police Superintendent David Brown, whose department has struggled to regain public trust in many Chicago neighborhoods said the department was “adamantly” calling for the release of the body camera video.

Brown said the fatal shooting is an example of several recent violent crimes in the city involving juveniles, including several carjackings.

“My greatest fear as the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department has been a deadly encounter between one of our own and a juvenile especially given the recent rise in violent crimes involving juveniles throughout our city,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, this fear became a reality earlier this week.”

Recommended Stories

  • Colorado Democrats want action on gun control after Boulder shooting

    Democratic lawmakers from Colorado are demanding concrete action to address gun violence in the days after a mass shooting in Boulder left 10 dead. What's happening: The conversation is increasingly focused on banning assault weapons and those like the Ruger AR-556 that the accused gunman used at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A push for a federal assault weapons ban — backed by President Biden — appears unlikely to pass given the narrow Democratic margin in the U.S. Senate.A state-level effort could prove easier, though it wouldn't stop others from bringing guns across Colorado lines.The big picture: Seven states and the District of Columbia prohibit some assault weapons — but Colorado is not among them.In Washington, Colorado's four Democratic members of the U.S. House signed a letter Wednesday that urged Biden to make it more difficult to purchase weapons like the AR-556.Days earlier, the lawmakers called on Biden to issue an executive order banning the importation of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.At the state Capitol in Denver, lawmakers want to ensure any action "doesn't just make us feel good, but actually can save lives," said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder). "It would be irresponsible for the legislature not to do anything in light of the tragedy last week," state House Speaker Alec Garnett (D-Denver) said.Republican leaders stand opposed to gun restrictions.Worth noting: Two measures being discussed wouldn't have directly impacted the Boulder situation. A proposed bill to affirm the ability of local governments to ban assault weapons — a move Boulder took that is being challenged in court — wouldn't have helped because the alleged shooter purchased the gun in neighboring Arvada.Likewise, legislation being considered to implement a five-day waiting period for gun purchases wouldn't apply because the shooter legally bought the gun after a background check six days earlier.What's next: Democratic lawmakers are unsure about how to proceed and some are urging a focus on mental health measures. Whether Gov. Jared Polis will put his weight behind new gun regulations remains unclear. The question exposes the Democrat's mixed record on the issue.In 2013, as a congressman, Polis said he opposed a ban on assault-style weapons, saying it would "make it harder for Colorado families to defend themselves and also interfere with the recreational use of guns."In 2018, as he ran for governor, Polis did an about-face and sponsored a bill to ban weapons such as AR-15s and AK-47s.In response to the latest push for legislation, Polis won't say where he stands — only that he'll review what arrives on his desk.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Armed suspect killed by Chicago police officer in Portage Park shooting: CPD

    Chicago police said a suspect died early Wednesday after pulling a gun on CPD officers in Portage Park. An officer fatally shot the individual, officials said.

  • There’s No Place in America’s Military for Racist Training

    When President Harry Truman ordered the desegregation of the military in 1948, he invoked the United States’ commitment to “equality of treatment and opportunity for all” as his reason for doing so. Unfortunately, more than 70 years after Truman’s executive order, racist and un-American ideas of unequal treatment are creeping back into the Armed Forces under the guise of so-called critical race theory. Critical race theory repudiates the principle of equality under the law that is articulated in the Declaration of Independence and that has motivated civil-rights reformers for generations. It claims that this American ideal is a sham used by the white majority to oppress racial minorities, and consequently that America is racist to its core. The theory concludes that the only way to end perceived discrimination against racial minorities is to systematically discriminate on their behalf — to fight fire with fire, so to speak. As Ibram X. Kendi, a leading agitator for critical race theory, wrote, “The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.” Kendi’s belief in unequal treatment and discrimination has been embraced in fashionable left-wing circles. Increasingly, this ideology is institutionalized in corporate America, higher education, and other elite sectors in the form of “implicit bias training” and “diversity, equity, and inclusion” offices. Sadly, now these racist ideas are even being taught to our troops. Last month, the Navy released a recommended reading list to facilitate the “growth and development” of sailors. One of the books on this list is How to Be an Antiracist, Kendi’s bestseller advocating critical race theory. Separately, the Navy’s Second Fleet created a book club for sailors to read White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo, a book that claims white people are inherently racist, whether consciously or subconsciously, and that race is the insidious subtext for virtually all human interactions. By promoting critical race theory, the military is peddling ideological poison that will degrade the cohesion and combat effectiveness of its troops. As I learned during my tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, fighting alongside courageous soldiers of every race and background, the military’s strength is not its “diversity” but its ability to weather adversity through unity. We need to teach our young troops, as I was taught by sergeants and officers of many different races, to befriend, fight alongside, and, if necessary, die for their comrades on the battlefield — not to obsess about skin color. Likewise, we need to teach them to revere the Constitution that they swore to protect and defend — not to believe it’s part of a multigenerational racist conspiracy. Our troops face great hardships alongside their battle buddies and learn quickly to set aside their differences and focus on the common mission. These shared experiences forge unusually powerful bonds between men and women of all different backgrounds, bonds that are rare in the civilian world. We shouldn’t sacrifice those bonds for left-wing academic fads. Americans who believe in the historic ideal of equal treatment for people of all races must therefore fight back against the Left’s effort to indoctrinate our troops and turn the military into yet another glorified college campus. That’s why last week I introduced a bill to combat critical race theory in the military and schools controlled by the military, such as service academies. My bill would prevent the military from promoting the racist and anti-American theories at the heart of critical race theory in official settings, such as reading lists and diversity trainings. It would bar the military from hiring “diversity, equity, and inclusion” consultants to teach critical race theory. Finally, my bill would prohibit the military from segregating individuals on the basis of race under any circumstance. Critics of this bill may whine that it is an assault on freedom of expression. But the military is not a college or some woke corporation; it’s the most fundamental institution of any society, with a most vital mission: to defend in combat the Constitution and our way of life from enemies who would destroy and subjugate us. Reductive, far-left theories of race are a mortal threat to this mission. Our military must root them out and reaffirm the ideals of “equality of treatment and opportunity for all” that make it a just and effective fighting force.

  • Brooklyn attorneys weigh plea deal in NYPD firebombing case

    Federal prosecutors told a judge Thursday they have offered a plea deal to two Brooklyn attorneys charged with firebombing an empty police vehicle last year amid demonstrations in New York City following the death of George Floyd. U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan set a 90-day deadline for lawyers for Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman to accept the government's offer or proceed to trial on charges, including arson conspiracy, that could land them in prison for nearly 50 years. The U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn and defense attorneys for both lawyers declined to comment on the plea negotiations, which have been ongoing for several weeks.

  • Liberal DA Gascon reportedly limits charges for MS-13 gang member for brutal attack

    Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon reportedly limits charges for an alleged MS-13 gang member accused in a brutal attack on a transgender woman in a park.

  • Professor’s murder puts focus on grandparents’ rights in Florida

    Florida State University law professor Dan Markel was killed outside his Tallahassee home in a murder-for-hire plot in 2014, amid a bitter child-custody dispute with his ex-wife Wendi Adelson.

  • Reports of abuses by Russian mercenaries in C. Africa: UN experts

    UN experts expressed concern on Wednesday over reports of "grave human rights abuses" by Russian mercenaries in the Central African Republic, where they have supported the embattled government's military.

  • McConnell rules out GOP support for Biden spending plan

    Senate Democrats are already signaling they may set up the infrastructure bill to pass along party lines.

  • 4 reasons why migrant children arriving alone to the US create a 'border crisis'

    Unaccompanied minors wait to see a Border Patrol agent after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into Texas on March 25, 2021. John Moore/Getty ImagesChildren arriving at the southern border without their parents have presented a political and humanitarian challenge for the past three presidents. Their numbers began rising considerably after 2009, when 19,418 children were taken into custody at the border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Unaccompanied minors peaked in 2014, with 68,000 apprehensions. Analysts say 2021 is on pace to break that record, with more than 600 children arriving daily to the U.S.-Mexico border. Most are teenagers seeking asylum. Reports of children in warehouses or jaillike facilities have set President Joe Biden on the defensive about what critics refer to as a “crisis at the border.” In his first press conference, on March 25, 2021, Biden repeatedly stressed that his practice is different from that of former President Donald Trump, who introduced a policy of separating migrant children from their parents and detaining them in cages. “We are not talking about people ripping babies from mothers’ arms,” Biden said. He said his administration is “moving rapidly … to get these kids of out of the border patrol facilities.” Child migration has long been such a vexing, bipartisan quandary for four primary reasons, based on my research as an immigration scholar and analysis in dozens of law review articles. Children protest President Obama’s immigration policies in Washington, D.C., in 2014. Linda Davidson / The Washington Post via Getty Images 1. Children need care Migrant children cannot simply get jobs and fend for themselves upon arrival to the U.S. They need to be housed, educated and fed. While some may have family with them or in the U.S., many do not. By law the Department of Health and Human Services, or DHHS, must transport unaccompanied children to a facility run by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, a DHHS department, within 72 hours of the children’s being apprehended by Customs and Border Protection. While their legal status as immigrants or asylum-seekers is being resolved – which can take over two years – authorities attempt to connect the children with a parent, family member or family friend in the U.S. A child who has no known U.S. connections is placed in a licensed shelter or foster home while the asylum application or immigration process proceeds. Nonprofit and for-profit groups operate more than 170 housing facilities in 22 states under grants from the Office of Refugee Resettlement. The Trump administration slashed federal funding for refugee services, forcing many shelters and resettlement offices to close. Biden says his administration is “moving rapidly to try to put in place what [Trump] dismantled.” To address rising child migration and the Trump-era facilities shortage, Biden has ordered another 16,000 beds to house these children. A teenage migrant crosses from Ciudad Juarez, in Mexico, to California, March 21, 2021. John Moore/Getty Images 2. Care is costly Unlike the roughly 11 million undocumented adults in the United States – a vital labor force that, studies show, drives key sectors of the U.S. economy like agriculture and construction – undocumented children require economic resources. In 2014, a House of Representatives subcommittee held a hearing on that year’s record-high child arrivals. As Rep. Raul Labrador of Idaho observed, “The impact has been felt across the country, imposing a variety of costs, such as for education, health care, policing and criminal justice.” Children also need translators and legal counsel during their immigration proceedings, and they cannot pay these costs. It falls to federal, state and local governments, as well as nonprofit organizations, to provide legal pro bono services. Despite these efforts, an estimated 75% to 90% of children undergo U.S. deportation proceedings without a lawyer to represent them, though in practice they are rarely deported. Communities where the children are ultimately placed bear the brunt of youth immigration, receiving hundreds of newcomers or more each year. “Texas alone received nearly 5,300 children in just a seven-month period at the beginning of this year. Miami-Dade District in Florida reported that it had 300 more students in a single quarter of last year, which costs about $2,000 more per additional student,” Labrador said in 2014. The federal government provides resources to help cover these costs. But budget planning is difficult, as city officials are not always informed when children are to arrive. DHHS has also faced criticism for not tracking children once they are placed with sponsors. Migrant children learn English in a class created for new Spanish-speaking arrivals in Worthington, Minnesota, on Sept. 5, 2019. Courtney Perry/For the Washington Post 3. Care is complicated These last two issues combine to create an incentive for policymakers to simply demand these children be returned to their home countries. But many of these children face violence in their home countries and are thus seeking political asylum. As President Biden suggested during his first press conference, sending them home would violate U.S. law, which requires the protection for those who face a well-founded fear of persecution. The U.S. has human rights obligations under international law, too, including a proscription against returning refugees to a country where they would face “cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, torture or other irreparable harm.” Following domestic and international law, the U.S. should contact the families of unaccompanied minors to ensure parents are aware that their children are in the U.S. and consent to their residing in the country, perhaps permanently. But finding these parents, especially in remote areas of Central America, can be difficult. Younger children may know only their parents’ names – not their address or phone number. Sometimes the contact information they have is outdated or incorrect. 4. Migrants are nobody’s constituents These are all big problems, but the U.S. government has solved big problems before. So why is the country still struggling to effectively deal with the decade-old issue of child migrants? The primary reason, in my analysis: politics. Undocumented immigrants – and particularly children – are not the constituents of any Washington politician. They have no voice within the U.S. democratic system. While journalists can and do report on immigration problems, and public interest law firms can and do represent these children in immigration proceedings, unaccompanied minors are simply not part of any politician’s voting bloc or reelection strategy. Consequently, the issue is often overlooked or mishandled without real political repercussions. There are public relations costs to a presidential administration’s being perceived as allowing children to suffer. But survey research shows American voters don’t rate immigration high on their priority list. And undocumented immigrants and refugee children themselves cannot really hold politicians accountable for their failures at the border.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Ediberto Román, Florida International University. Read more:The model minority myth hides the racist and sexist violence experienced by Asian womenLong COVID in children: what parents and teachers need to know Ediberto Román does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Tennessee GOP pushes gun bill over law enforcement concerns

    When Tennessee lawmakers pushed last summer to increase penalties against demonstrators demanding police reform, they did so in the name of supporting law enforcement. Support for the permitless carry bill this year reflects an uncomfortable tension between GOP leaders' tendency to heap praise on law enforcement while ignoring those same officials' criticism of legislation that would remove the last vestige of permitting requirements for most gun owners. The Tennessee debate is playing out as national leaders call for increasing gun regulation in the aftermath of two mass shootings.

  • Dior Opts for Pop-flavored Campaign for Fall 2021

    The colorful images by photographer Brigitte Niedermair are outlined in tart yellow, pink and green.

  • Texas Governor Names New Head of Embattled Utility Regulator

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott tapped a statehouse veteran to manage the ongoing fallout from February’s massive blackouts, a job that will include implementing a potential legislative overhaul of the state’s power markets.Will McAdams will lead the beleaguered Texas Public Utility Commission, which has come under intense scrutiny in the wake of the energy crisis. He will replace Arthur D’Andrea, the lone member of the three-person agency who was asked by Abbott, a Republican, to resign on March 16.State lawmakers including Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, the second most powerful politician in Texas, had lambasted D’Andrea for refusing to reverse billions of dollars in energy charges tied to the nearly week-long power outages. Abbott called for D’Andrea’s dismissal shortly after a story in Texas Monthly magazine cast the regulator as putting Wall Street’s interests ahead of Texans. The story quoted D’Andrea as saying the governor was unlikely to fire him and that he had one of the “safest jobs” in the state.The new chair must now deal with the financial fallout from the February energy crisis triggered by a rare and powerful winter storm that left more than 100 people dead. The commission will likely need to implement many of the grid reforms winding their way through the legislature, including determining rules for power plants to winterize.Following the blackouts, the commission came under fire for setting wholesale power prices at the maximum amount of $9,000 a megawatt-hour for more than four days during the emergency. An independent monitor hired to oversee the state’s power system said the grid operator erred in keeping that cap in place for more than 30 hours after it called for an end to blackouts, resulting in about $4.2 billion in overcharges.State lawmakers have been at odds over whether to reverse those charges.The Texas electricity market also faces a nearly $3 billion shortfall, with state residents unclear how much will ultimately fall to them. Several power retailers and a large rural electric co-operative have already filed for bankruptcy under the crush of high power bills.McAdams previously served as president of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Texas and was senior staff on legislative committees helmed by Republican state Senators Kelly Hancock and Charles Schwertner. Schwertner sponsored a sweeping measure passed by the Senate recently that would overhaul the state’s electricity market. The nomination of McAdams will need to be approved by the Texas senate.The three-person commission had already lost two members in the past weeks after DeAnn Walker and Shelly Botkin resigned. D’Andrea was named chairman following Walker’s resignation.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A leaked Amazon document reveals what its army of warehouse workers are and aren't allowed to say on social media

    Amazon's army of tweeting warehouse workers are encouraged to push back on criticism of work conditions, but can't engage with unionization talk.

  • Chaos Walking, review: women read men’s thoughts, annoying apocalypse ensues

    Dir: Doug Liman. Cast: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Cynthia Erivo, Demián Bichir, David Oyelowo, Nick Jonas. 12A cert, 109 mins It takes around three minutes for Chaos Walking to fully set out its premise, and around three seconds more for everyone watching to realise it’s not going to work. Doug Liman’s young-adult science-fiction adventure unfolds on a faraway planet whose human colonisers have fallen prey to what must be the most embarrassing virus in the universe. This infection – which is both omnipresent and untreatable – renders every male of the species’ inner monologue both audible and visible: passing thoughts pop out in Tourette’s-like bursts, while the images in their minds’ eyes dance around their heads as holographic blobs. This is exactly the kind of idea that might have mileage on the page – and in fact did, in the acclaimed series of novels by Patrick Ness on which Chaos Walking was based. But on screen, it’s irritating beyond measure. Imagine trying to watch a film in which almost every character on screen is constantly muttering to themselves and usually has their face obscured by computer-generated purple wisps. Now imagine hearing a pitch for said film and deciding to spend £70 million on it. The second of those things actually happened at the studio Lionsgate ten years ago, but there’s still time to save yourself from the first. Tom Holland is the man whose job it is to ease the viewer into the cacophony. He plays Todd Hewitt, which is a name you won’t easily forget, since one of the mantras he keeps repeating in order to conceal his thoughts from others is “I am Todd Hewitt”. Todd’s home is Prentisstown, a grubby, future-Western frontier settlement presided over by Mads Mikkelsen’s fur-coat-enfolded mayor. The place is an entirely female-free zone, owing to a long-ago massacre of its womenfolk by the planet’s natives, a race of generic grey aliens called the Spackle. Or at least that’s the mayor’s story – though anyone who reflects for a split second on what life might be like if every woman could hear exactly what was going on inside the head of every nearby man might well surmise there may be an alternative explanation for their absence. As such, Todd’s first encounter with a person of the opposite sex is when one comes plummeting out of the sky. Her name is Viola (Daisy Ridley), and she is the sole survivor of another colonial mission, and has to be protected from Prentisstown’s inhabitants at all costs. A lengthy cross-country trek ensues – to give Chaos Walking its due, it more than delivers on the walking – during which Viola is regularly appalled by her companion’s (exceedingly tame) teenage fantasies, which he involuntarily broadcasts to everyone within earshot, when he isn’t chuntering on about something else.

  • China’s Mega-Refineries Throttling Other Asia Oil Processors

    (Bloomberg) -- The rise of China’s mega-refineries was always going to make life tougher for their competitors across Asia. But the fallout from Covid-19 is hastening the impact and accelerating consolidation across the region.A frenzy of refinery building in China is set to make the nation the world’s largest crude processor this year. At the same time, a drive to de-carbonize Asia’s biggest economy means demand for fuels like diesel and gasoline will decline, potentially leading to more exports from the new facilities.That’s putting pressure on the traditionally more export-focused plants in South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan that are trying to cope with depressed demand due to the pandemic and the longer-term transition away from fossil fuels. Refineries in places like Australia and the Philippines that lack the size and sophistication to make them competitive are closing altogether.“China is indeed set to dominate new refining additions and product exports are likely to increase” and will compete quite aggressively with output from other Asian refiners, said Michal Meidan, director of the China Energy Programme at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. Much will depend on how quickly Beijing liberalizes trade and prices including domestic export quotas, she said.China’s refining capacity has nearly tripled since the turn of the millennium and the International Energy Agency forecasts it will overtake the U.S. this year. Crude processing will climb to 1 billion tons a year, or 20 million barrels per day, by 2025 from 17.5 million barrels at the end of 2020, according to China National Petroleum Corp.’s Economics & Technology Research Institute.Sinopec started operations at its 10-million-ton a year Zhongke plant last June. That was followed in November by the first phase of private processor Zhejiang Petrochemical and Chemical Co.’s enormous Zhoushan facility near Ningbo, which has a capacity of 20 million tons that’s set to double when the final stage is finished. Another 36 million tons of capacity will be added late this year when CNPC and Shenghong Group open plants.See also: China Fuel Exports Set to Rise at Expense of Other Asia RefinersBeijing currently regulates how much fuel its refiners can export, but they’ve still been able to flood Asia with product this year amid weak domestic demand due to a virus-impacted Lunar New Year travel season. Diesel shipments were around 1.9 million tons in the first quarter, including provisional data for March, or 36% higher than last year, according to energy intelligence firm Vortexa. Gasoline exports are likely to be up around 25%, it said.Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines are the top destinations for these Chinese cargoes, followed by Hong Kong and Australia, according to Serena Huang, lead market analyst at Vortexa. Some of the gasoline and diesel cargoes that were sent to Singapore and Malaysia in February and March are likely to be re-exported to other Southeast Asian countries, she said.That’s weighing on plants in those countries and also cutting into export markets for merchant refiners in South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan that are dependent on overseas demand. SK Innovation Co., Korea’s biggest refiner, was operating at only 60% to 70% of capacity in February, while the nation’s other three processors were at higher levels, according to traders who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp. is running its plants at about 60%, they said.These refineries are unlikely to increase activity significantly before profitability picks up. Complex margins in Singapore, a proxy for the region, were -45 cents a barrel on Tuesday, near the lowest in more than a decade. Other plants around Asia are closing down permanently or being down-sized. Royal Dutch Shell Plc wound up its Philippines refinery last year and announced in late 2020 that it would slash oil-processing capacity at its Pulau Bukom complex in Singapore over the next three years. There’s been a wave of refinery closures in Australia despite Canberra’s efforts to keep them afloat. Japan’s ENEOS Holdings Inc. is also planning to reduce operations.There will likely be at least another 200,000 barrels a day of refining capacity shut in Asia within the next 12 months, according to FGE. “Some less sophisticated, old and highly margin-sensitive refineries will be pushed into a corner,” said Sri Paravaikkarasu, Asia head of oil at the industry consultant.Outside of China and India, Asian refinery run rates are unlikely to make a full recovery from the virus until the end of the year, she said.“Export-oriented refiners in South Korea and Singapore are struggling to ramp-up considerably,” Paravaikkarasu said. “The weakness in refining margins and increasing exports from China is keeping a tight lid on the recovery.”(Updates margins data in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Scott Coker: Fedor Emelianenko will fight soon – and Junior Dos Santos or Alistair Overeem could be next

    Fedor Emelianenko has resumed training after a 2020 bout with COVID-19 and Scott Coker is seeing what free agents are available.

  • Biden is looking into his 'legal authority' to cancel student-loan debt, White House chief of staff Ron Klain told Politico

    Biden wants to look into canceling student-loan debt up to $50,000, the White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, said in a Politico Playbook interview.

  • Analysis: Randi Weingarten Says Her AFT Has Been ‘Trying to Reopen Schools Since Last April.’ What the Union’s Locals Actually Did

    Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, raised some eyebrows March 19 during an interview on the Black News Channel. While discussing her union’s response to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention distancing guidelines for students, she said, “We’ve been trying […]

  • Police say Orange gunman knew victims

    Orange, California, police said Thursday that the gunman who killed four people — including a 9-year-old boy — and wounded another person at a business complex on Wednesday night knew the victims either through professional or personal relationships, according to AP.The big picture: The incident in Orange was the third mass shooting in the United States in just over two weeks, following a shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, which killed eight people and another in Boulder, Colorado that ended with 10 people dead.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What we know: Police said the suspect, 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, was also wounded during the shooting and was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, though it is unclear if his injury was self-inflicted or if he was shot by police.Police said Gonzalez had locked the gates to the business complex from the inside prior to the shooting, forcing responding officers to engage him from outside the building.The fifth victim, a woman, was taken to an area hospital and is in critical but stable condition, according to AP.What they're saying: "The preliminary motive is believed to be related to a business and personal relationship which existed between the suspect and all of the victims," Orange Police spokesperson Lt. Jennifer Amat said in a news conference Thursday, according to CNN."This was not a random act of violence," she added.Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tweeted Wednesday, "Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight." More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Jennifer Lopez Wore a Deconstructed Wedding Dress with an Unexpected Pair of Shoes

    A decidedly chic combo.