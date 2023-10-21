Chicago police investigate 2 shot on Lower West Side

CHICAGO - Two young men were wounded in a shooting on Chicago Lower West Side Friday night.

Both men, ages 18 and 20, were in the 2100 block of South Leavitt Street just before 11 p.m. when they heard gunfire and were struck.

Police say both men were shot in the abdomen and self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital. The 18-year-old was listed in fair condition while the 20-year-old was in critical.

There is no one in custody as Chicago police investigate.