Chicago police investigate break-in at Gage Park migrant shelter

An intruder broke into a migrant shelter in Little Village Thursday morning, according to Chicago police and Ald. Raymond Lopez, 15th.

Police responded to the Gage Park field house in the 2400 block of Garfield Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. Thursday. The person entered the women’s dormitory but did not make contact with anyone, Lopez wrote in an email statement.

A 37-year-old female who was at the field house saw a man, possibly with a gun, in the facility pointing his finger at people inside, according to police. The intruder fled the field house on foot, police said.

No gun was found at the scene, and no injuries were reported, police said.

Officers have not been able to find anyone matching the description of the intruder, Lopez said in the email. Police will visit the field house later today to do a security check.

The field house became temporary housing for about 300 migrants to the city at the beginning of July. The temporary shelter initially housed single men but has since expanded to include a women’s dormitory.

Lopez said in the statement that his office has been in contact with the mayor and the district police commander to review safety procedures at the shelter, hoping to prevent future break-ins.

“I have conveyed to Mayor Brandon Johnson that the safety of the migrant asylum-seekers and the surrounding community must be our utmost priority,” Lopez said. “I have asked our partners to hold shelter management and private security agencies to drill this philosophy deep into their daily mission. A breach of this caliber could have ended in a much worse scenario. Thankfully, that is not the case today.”