Chicago police investigating 3 overnight armed robberies on Near West and South sides

Chicago police are investigating at least three armed robberies that occurred within about three hours early Monday morning on the Near West and South sides.

Police said detectives haven’t yet established a pattern or connection between the robberies. No suspects are in custody, and police said they are investigating.

The first robbery happened at about 12:56 a.m. in Greektown. Police said a man and woman got out of a white sedan and took a 28-year-old woman’s purse and cellphone at gunpoint. The woman wasn’t injured, police said.

About 15 minutes later, police said two men exited a white sedan and stole a 24-year-old man’s bag and other belongings at gunpoint. The victim, who wasn’t injured, was walking on the sidewalk in the first block of South Western Avenue in the United Center neighborhood, police said.

Police said several men took a tow-truck driver’s belongings at gunpoint at about 3:45 a.m. in the 5000 block of South Lake Park Avenue in Kenwood. Police said the man wasn’t injured.

rjohnson@chicagotribune.com