Chicago police investigating 8 overnight armed robberies, including 2 involving delivery drivers

Chicago police are investigating at least eight armed robberies that occurred late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Police said detectives haven’t yet established a pattern or connection between the robberies, most of which happened on the city’s Northwest Side. At least three people were injured in the robberies and two involved delivery drivers. No suspects are in custody.

The first robbery happened at 8:02 p.m. in Wicker Park. A 25-year-old man was delivering food in the 1700 block of North Maplewood Avenue when three or four men got out of a dark-colored sedan and took his phone and wallet at gunpoint, police said. Police said the burglar hit the victim in the face with a gun, but he refused emergency medical services.

About 15 minutes later, police said six men exited a blue SUV and a silver sedan, stealing a 24-year-old man’s phone at gunpoint while he was delivering food in the 1700 block of North Rockwell Street in Humboldt Park. The victim wasn’t injured, according to police.

At 10:30 p.m., three men driving a silver Hyundai SUV stole a cellphone and purse at gunpoint from a 20-year-old man and 21-year-old woman walking on the sidewalk in the 3000 block of North Tripp Avenue in Avondale, police said. Police said the man and woman weren’t injured.

About an hour later, three men exited a vehicle and took a phone from a 22-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 800 block of North Leavitt Street in Ukrainian Village. Police said the woman was hit in the head with a handgun, but refused EMS.

Three men driving a silver Hyundai SUV also took a wallet and cellphones at gunpoint from a 40-year-old man and 33-year-old woman walking on the sidewalk at 11:41 p.m. in the 300 block of North Leavitt Street in West Town, according to police. Police said the victims weren’t injured.

The sixth robbery happened at about 2:30 a.m. in Bucktown. Three men driving a black sedan took a 40-year-old woman’s backpack, phone and wallet at gunpoint in the 1800 block of West Fullerton Avenue. The woman was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition with a head injury, police said.

At about the same time, six men in a tan sedan took purses from two 25-year-old women at gunpoint in the 500 block of South Wells Street in the Loop, police said. Police said the women weren’t injured.

Four men driving a gray Nissan sedan took a 30-year-old man and 28-year-old woman’s phones and wallets at gunpoint at 4:10 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 16th Street in Little Italy, police said. The victims weren’t injured, according to police.

