Chicago police investigating Andersonville bakery burglary

Giant Ventures, a U.K.-based VC that has made a habit of investing on both sides of the Atlantic, is launching two new funds, totaling $250 million. The firm invests across climate, health and what it calls "purpose-driven" startups and some used to call "impact" or "mission-driven." Whatever the case, the raise consists of a new $100 million seed fund which will aim to back around 25 early-stage companies, while a $150 million climate-focused growth fund will aim at Series B companies.