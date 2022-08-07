Chicago police issue alert for man caught groping women

Chicago authorities issued an alert Saturday afternoon for a man caught inappropriately touching women on camera.

At 10:15 a.m. on Saturday the man approached a woman in the 1100 block of South State Street from behind and touched her — the same man similarly touched a woman on June 1 in the 400 block of West Lake Street. Both times, the unnamed man wore a white helmet. On Saturday, he was photographed also wearing sunglasses, a blue polo shirt and blue jeans.

The police alert recommends individuals be aware of their surroundings, remember unique characteristics of offenders like scars, pay attention to loiterers, never pursue assailants, walk in pairs, and call 911 immediately after an incident of assault.

Police ask that anyone with information call 911.