Chicago police issue warning about Facebook Marketplace robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning South Side residents about three armed robberies that happened during meet-ups scheduled on Facebook Marketplace.

In each incident, the victim made arrangements to meet the suspect to buy a motorcycle/dirt bike that was listed on Facebook Marketplace, according to a CPD community alert. When the victim arrived, they were approached by three-to-five people who demanded their property at gunpoint.

In one incident, the suspects pushed the victim to the ground and beat him before stealing his belongings.

All three of the robberies took place over a three-day period in the 7200 block of South Langley Avenue in Park Manor. They happened Thursday, Friday and Sunday morning.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.