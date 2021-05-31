As Chicago police launch new foot-pursuit policy, experts say specific rules and training will be keys to success

Paige Fry, Jeremy Gorner and Annie Sweeney, Chicago Tribune
·12 min read

CHICAGO — Nearly two months after the controversial fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a police officer in a Little Village alley, the Chicago Police Department unveiled a new foot pursuit policy intended to provide alternatives to chases and regulate the ones that do occur.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown and others expressed optimism that the new rules — while still preliminary — would work to solve a stubborn issue that often drags the department into controversy.

But the devil may be in the details. Experts, legal observers and other stakeholders said the new policy has gaps and a lack of specifics that may allow officers to chase suspects at virtually the same rate they do now.

There are parallels between Chicago’s new rules and those other cities have adopted. But while some, including one lawyer for a family affected by a recent shooting, expressed optimism, others pointed to a vagueness that may not cover the problem to the degree Brown and others hope.

The success of a new policy also will depend on how officers react on the ground once it is in place, experts said.

“A decade ago, if someone ran you just chased before you knew they were involved in criminal activity,” said former Tucson Chief of Police Roberto Villasenor, who served on former President Barack Obama’s Policing Task Force and now advises departments across the country on policing issues, including reform. “A policy will help slow you down, and it will counter the normal instinct so that mistakes are not made, abuses don’t occur and people are not hurt.”

But Toledo family attorney Joel Hirschhorn was among those skeptical of what a policy means in a place like Chicago, with its entrenched police practices. Training officers who have already been on the street for years and getting them to abide by new rules could be the biggest challenge.

“And old dogs don’t like to learn new tricks,” Hirschhorn said.

Chicago had been criticized for taking several years to adopt a policy, even as other cities have acknowledged that officers charging after suspects on foot should happen rarely, if at all, and only after other options are considered.

Then in March, the Chicago Police Department was forced into action in the wake of not only Toledo’s fatal shooting but also that of Anthony Alvarez, 22, who was fatally shot by police in Portage Park following another foot pursuit.

The Illinois Latino Agenda was just one of many voices calling for Chicago police to adopt new rules, even going so far as to ask that all chases be halted unless someone’s life is in danger.

The city finally unveiled its interim policy in late May. It goes into effect June 11, but also will be revised as it moves toward final adoption in September, police officials said.

Some of its highlights include not allowing officers to separate from their partners if they can’t see the person they’re chasing; stopping the chase if officers believe they wouldn’t be able to control that person; and making attempts to contain a suspect in a particular area by notifying outside police units as an alternative to chasing them.

The policy also calls for officers to determine whether a foot chase is too risky to proceed, assessing the seriousness of the crime the suspect is wanted for against whether a pursuit could jeopardize the safety of the suspect, officer or any bystanders. Similar considerations are taken by officers when deciding to engage in motor-vehicle pursuits.

The foot-pursuit policy was based on those in other major cities. Baltimore, for example, approved a policy in February 2021. Like Chicago, that city is undergoing court-mandated reform in the wake of the U.S. Department of Justice finding widespread civil rights violations by department members.

In both Chicago and Baltimore, foot pursuits were highlighted as a problem.

And a glance at both city’s policies shows similarities in several areas, including requiring that officers must be able to provide a justification for any foot pursuit. Both sets of rules also state that a suspect’s flight alone is not enough reason to begin a foot chase; that officers will not be disciplined for deciding not to chase a suspect; and include requirements to activate body cameras and make attempts to use tactics such as canines or air support.

But while both include guidelines on the risks the chases bring, the Baltimore policy clearly states that it is not an utmost priority to capture someone in such a pursuit: “Members must be mindful that immediate apprehension of a suspect is rarely more important than the safety of other members of the public and BPD members.”

The Baltimore policy also prevents officers from using generic language to justify a chase like saying they were in a “high crime area” as their additional reason for chasing someone who suddenly runs from them.

It is the lack of such specifics in the Chicago policy that experts said could provide enough slack for police to continue chasing suspects basically as they do currently.

“It’s vague and at times even self-contradictory,” Nusrat Choudhury, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, said of the new policy. “But what a policy needs to do is give clear and easy to understand guidance on when not to chase someone on foot.”

But while some experts said Chicago’s new rules may not be specific enough, the leader of Chicago police’s largest union said he thinks they already have gone too far.

John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, the Chicago police’s largest union, blasted the new directive as a “no-foot-pursuit policy.” The new policy could theoretically preclude almost any foot chase, Catanzara said.

Catanzara also said the new policy was not discussed with the FOP, which he said goes against the union’s collective bargaining agreement with city officials. Specifically, he said the union was not consulted about the fact that the new order comes with the potential for disciplinary action.

“Clearly, we’re going to be challenging it,” he said.

While some experts have said the policy, as written now, would not have prevented either the shooting of Toledo or Alvarez, at least one attorney said under the new rules his client would not have been pursued.

“If this policy were in place and followed, Anthony Alvarez would still be alive,” said Todd Pugh, who represents the Alvarez family and is a veteran criminal defense attorney.

Officer body-camera footage and third-party security video that captured the chase and shooting on March 31 showed the 22-year-old, who was walking across a gas station parking lot, dart away from the officers as they advanced toward him quickly in an unmarked SUV. The officers chased him first in the SUV and then on foot, including through an alley, until they rounded a corner onto a small lawn at Eddy Street and Laramie Avenue.

There, video from a home security camera shows Alvarez stumbled, got up and tried to continue running before Officer Evan Solano shot him. A handgun appeared to fall to the ground from Alvarez’s right hand after he was struck by gunfire.

At no point in the video did it appear that Alvarez was pointing the gun at officers. Nor has the police department explained why the officers tried to stop him, though Solano’s attorney has said Alvarez drew the officers’ attention because he fled from them the previous night during an attempted traffic stop for driving on a suspended license.

Pugh noted that under the new policy, officers are prohibited from chasing someone solely because they run away. A traffic violation alone also is no reason to begin such a pursuit, Pugh said.

Most significantly, Pugh said that the officers apparently knew Alvarez had a suspended license showed they knew who he was and could have used other less aggressive tactics to find him later, as the policy directs.

“They knew Alvarez, they knew who he was, they could have gone to his house,” Pugh said.

Pugh also noted that Solano was running with his gun apparently unholstered, which the policy cautions against — but doesn’t prohibit — because it “creates a greater inherent risk.”

Overall, the policy is a marked improvement after years of officers rushing into a scene and touching off chases, Pugh said.

But Hirschhorn, the attorney for Toledo’s family, was less enthusiastic about the policy, calling it “anemic” and in need of strengthening.

Toledo was shot in a Little Village alley at 2:30 a.m. March 29 after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 24th Street and Sawyer Avenue. Responding officers, who arrived within a minute, saw Toledo and 21-year-old Ruben Roman and chased both down an alley.

Roman was caught immediately, but Officer Eric Stillman continued to chase Toledo by himself. One video of the chase released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability appeared to show Toledo tossed a pistol through a gap in a fence and then turning toward Stillman with his arms raised.

Hirschhorn said not even a full second passed between Stillman’s direction for Toledo to drop the gun and the officer firing. The lawyer also noted that Stillman, too, had apparently unholstered his gun during the chase.

“The fact that he unholstered his weapon, he had made a conscious decision to subdue by shooting,” Hirschhorn said of Stillman.

The veteran Miami-based criminal defense attorney, who is partnering with local counsel, said he welcomed the new policy.

“It’s overdue, but remains “amorphous and anemic and certainly gives law enforcement plenty of wiggle room,” Hirschhorn said.

Tim Grace, the lawyer who represents the officers who fatally shot Toledo and Alvarez, said he believes both of his clients would’ve been in compliance with the foot-pursuit policy if it had been in effect at the times of both shootings.

In Alvarez’s case, the foot chase stemmed from officers believing he was wanted on suspicion of driving on a suspended license the day before the March 31 fatal shooting, Grace said. Such an offense in Illinois can be charged as a Class A misdemeanor — crimes in which Chicago police officers are allowed to chase suspects under the new foot pursuit policy.

As for the Toledo shooting, Grace said Stillman had reasonable articulable suspicion or probable cause to chase Toledo after a ShotSpotter device detected gunshots in the area.

“If this foot pursuit policy is designed to stop those kinds of foot pursuits, then the city lost,” Grace said. “We’re going to have 2,000 murders this year.”

The point to some experts, however, is that officers have to change their entire response pattern to avoid armed confrontations.

Chicago civil rights attorney Sheila Bedi said if Stillman saw Toledo’s gun during the chase, he could have opted to pull back and seek help containing him instead of chasing him, which increased the likelihood of a deadly result.

“It demonstrates he is not calculating the total risk,” Bedi said.

For the policy to work, it has to be looked at as a dramatic shift in how officers approach chases, experts said.

And some said the policy as written does reflect a larger philosophical shift that puts the emphasis on reducing chances for harm and injury. But as the policy moves toward final approval, several also said more details need to be added, including more clear language for officers as they try to decide if the chase is appropriate.

For example, the policy seems to direct officers away from chasing for low-level offenses by barring pursuits for anything less than a Class A misdemeanor, but even some of those crimes can be considered minor, experts said, including possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

That kind of mixed message is not a service to officers trying to understand when to chase, some experts said.

“When you look closely it is not going nearly as far as it should … even with the bar on Class A,” said the ACLU’s Choudhury. “I think this policy leaves a lot of room for officers to still exercise discretion. There needs to be more guardrails.”

Chicago police said last Thursday the department at this time is only providing e-learning — or computer-based training — for officers on the temporary policy. Experts said the policy will only be as good as the training that supports it, and that might not be good enough.

Scenario-based, in-person training is essential, said Adam Bercovici, a former Los Angeles Police Department lieutenant who is now a security consultant.

He called the new CPD policy “comprehensive” but said a failure to properly train does a disservice to officers, especially if they find themselves in situations where they could be hurt or later sued.

“You have a big agency, and you’re going to have to retrain everybody to do this, and that’s going to take a couple of years,” said Bercovici, who reviewed CPD’s foot pursuit policy at the Chicago Tribune’s request. “You can’t put the policy out, and then put a bunch of people with e-learning and hope that everything’s going to go all right.”

Villasenor, the former Tucson chief and current police adviser, agreed. Giving officers the most exact language possible and good training will be the key to the success of the policy, he said.

“The job itself is tenuous and nebulous,” Villasenor said. “You hire people who can think on their feet and you also can’t just throw them out there. You need to give them fair direction as to what you expect.”

