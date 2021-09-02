Chicago police lieutenant facing criminal charges

A veteran Chicago police supervisor is the third city cop this week to be arrested on allegations that he used excessive force, authorities said Thursday.

Lt. Wilfredo Roman, a Chicago cop since June 2000, was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct, both felonies, according to Tandra Simonton, a spokeswoman for the Cook County state’s attorney’s office. He is due to appear for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon in the Leighton Criminal Court building.

The specific allegations against Roman, the tactical lieutenant in the Grand Central patrol district on the far West and Northwest Side, were not immediately made public.

The charges come the day after two other Chicago cops had court appearances for the alleged beating of a 17-year-old boy who they were trying to arrest earlier this year on the South Side after a car chase.

Grand Crossing District Officers Jeffery Shafer and Victor Guebara were also charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct in that case. A Cook County judge ordered them released on their own recognizance.

Roman’s arrest now marks at least the fourth time since early August that a Chicago cop has been arrested on felony charges. On Aug. 5, Officer Melvina Bogard, 32, was charged with shooting a man during a long struggle on the Grand Avenue platform downtown last year, scattering Red Line commuters at rush hour.

Bogard was the first cop in about five years to face charges in Cook County stemming from using a gun while on duty.