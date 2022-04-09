Chicago police: Man stabbed, beaten while at South Loop CTA station

A man was stabbed and beaten while at a CTA station in the South Loop Friday evening, police said.

A witness called police around 6:12 p.m. to report the stabbing in the 1100 block of South State Street, the Chicago Police Department said in a media notification Friday night.

A 30-year-old man was on the platform of the train station when he became involved in a fight with five men, police said. One of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the 30-year-old man in the chest, police said.

The fight moved to the street where the five men punched and kicked the man on the ground, according to police. He was transported to Mercy Hospital in fair condition.

The five men fled but were arrested in the 100 block of East 35th Street and placed into custody, police said.

This is the fourth attack at a CTA station this week, according to Chicago police.

On Wednesday, a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the arm while on a CTA platform at 12 E. Cermak Rd. around 10 p.m. Three people approached him, demanded his property and assaulted him, according to a Chicago police media notification.

Late Tuesday, police responded to the Red Line Lake/State station for a report of a 43-year-old man that was beaten by a group of people.

On Monday, the operator of a Red Line train was lured away from the train by a person claiming to need help retrieving their phone from the tracks, then was pushed onto the tracks, police said.

The CTA last month said it would increase the presence of security guards and the Chicago Police Department also said it would add officers to patrol train stations in response to a spike in crime and rule-breaking on trains and at stations.

