Chicago police move to prevent cops from stopping man who says he has been detained more than 60 times over mistaken identity

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Hinkel and Annie Sweeney, Chicago Tribune
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO — Chicago police have moved to prevent officers from continuing to stop a man who sued the department last week, alleging that he’d been detained more than 60 times in the last 15 years by cops who mistook him for man with the same name and birth date named in an arrest warrant downstate.

After Darren Cole sued the city Thursday, Chicago police officials contacted Marion County authorities, who withdrew the warrant, according to Marion Moore, a lawyer for the city, who spoke at an online federal court hearing Monday. The department also sent a message to all officers indicating that Cole, 50, should not be stopped on that warrant, lawyers said at the hearing. Those messages were also to be read out at roll calls for several days, Moore said.

U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland said, “Mr. Cole, I hope that this gives you some relief. I am sorry to you for the last several years ... and I hope you get relief and you’re able to venture freely out into the world.”

While the city took actions that Cole’s lawsuit demanded, the litigation will go on, as he is seeking monetary damages.

The Tribune reported last week on the the lawsuit alleging that Chicago police — during stops that started in 2006 — had punched Cole in the face, pointed guns at him and slammed him against the hood of a vehicle. While the stops did not lead to charges, Cole has “frequently been held upwards of four to six hours,” the lawsuit states.

The stops appear to have resulted from another Darren Cole being named in a warrant in Marion County for failure to appear in court after driving on a suspended license, according to court documents and the lawsuit.

The stops persisted despite the plaintiff Darren Cole’s repeated attempts to correct the error, according to the lawsuit. In 2014, he got a letter from the Marion County sheriff’s department stating that he was not the man named in the warrant. In 2018, he convinced a sergeant in Chicago’s Harrison District, where he is often taken after being stopped, to craft a handwritten note with personal contact information for the officer. Officers have ignored the letter and note during stops, the lawsuit states.

The problem has become so familiar in the Harrison District, according to the lawsuit, that officers and supervisors have recognized him during his detentions and told other cops, “He’s not the guy” or, “The warrant’s not for him.”

The stops have had a “devastating impact on (Cole’s) personal and professional life,” the lawsuit states. Cole, who has asthma, has often resorted to taking public transportation, including during the ongoing pandemic. His children have refused to get in a car with him, and he has, at times, simply stayed home to avoid the risk, according to the suit. He told the Tribune in an interview last week that the stops had led him to consider taking his own life.

———

Recommended Stories

  • Texas lawmakers push for police reforms in response to Botham Jean shooting

    The bill addresses Texas’ castle doctrine and the use of body cameras by law enforcement during an investigation.

  • EW Writers Prepare a Pitch for the Next Great ‘Law & Order’ Series

    EW Staffers create a new series in the 'Law & Order' universe, but this time, there's singing.

  • Israel's president to pick candidate next week to try to form a government

    Israel's president will begin consultations with political parties next Monday on their preferred candidate to try to form a government, a spokesman said, after a fourth election in two years ended in another stalemate. After hearing the parties' recommendations, President Reuven Rivlin will assign the coalition-building task to one of the candidates by April 7, a spokesman said. A final tally from the March 23 election showed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud and kindred factions in control of 52 seats in the 120-member parliament.

  • Killer Motive: The Art Of Death

    Family members desperately search for a missing Virginia teenager, not knowing police have a secret: they’ve discovered his body but refuse to release any info as they untangle an extraordinary motive.

  • Lakers add center Andre Drummond for postseason push

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Andre Drummond is joining the Los Angeles Lakers for the playoff push. The Lakers announced the signing of the two-time All-Star center less than an hour before Sunday night's game against the Orlando Magic. Drummond announced his decision with a post on his Instagram account earlier in the day, writing ''Back to work'' underneath an illustration of himself in a Lakers uniform.

  • 7 Richest Black People In America and Their Stock Picks

    In this article we are going to list the 7 richest black people In America and their stock picks. Click to skip ahead and jump to the 3 Richest Black People In America and Their Stock Picks. Look, it is clear as day that even in the 21st century, even in 2021, America has a major […]

  • 911 dispatcher testimony at Chauvin trial: "Something was not right"

    Minneapolis 911 dispatcher Jena Scurry said she felt a "gut instinct" that "something was not right" as she watched police officers hold George Floyd on the ground with a knee on his neck.Why it matters: Scurry is the first witness to testify in the nationally televised trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, who faces murder and manslaughter charges.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"I first asked if the screens were frozen," Scurry said today. "I was told that it was not frozen."Audio from her call with a police supervisory sergeant, to notify him of police use of force per department rules, was played in court today."[Y]ou can call me a snitch if you want to, but we have the cameras up," she told the sergeant, who didn't immediately respond to the scene, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported last June."I don't know if they had to use force or not, but they got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man, so I don't know if they needed you or not, but they haven't said anything to me yet," she said.Between the lines: "Chauvin’s trial is being livestreamed, a first in Minnesota, by order of the judge and over the objections of the prosecution," AP notes."Judge Peter Cahill ordered that cameras be allowed largely because of the pandemic and the required social distancing that meant there would be almost no room for spectators in the courtroom."The bottom line: Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said "the state will prove that Chauvin's conduct was a 'substantial cause' of Floyd's death and inflicted 'without regard for Mr. Floyd's life,'" the Minneapolis Star Tribune notes.Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson countered by arguing that Chauvin “did exactly what he was trained to do over the course of his 19-year career.”Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Dominion, Smartmatic lawsuits against Fox News may not threaten freedom of the press

    Will lawsuits against misinformation hurt freedom of speech? syahrir maulana/ iStock / Getty Images PlusFree speech advocates have long believed that suing a news organization threatens free speech. Democracy needs a press to be free to report, without fear or favor, the facts as it sees them. But recent legal actions against news organizations indicate that the First Amendment provides sufficient free speech protection, even when punishing lawsuits are filed against the press. Falsehoods have flooded public discourse in recent years through outlets including talk radio, cable TV channels and social media such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Reddit and Instagram. The proliferation of these falsehoods has seemingly normalized the practice of spreading lies. Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox News in a Dominion, Smartmatic lawsuits against Fox News may not threaten freedom of the press https://theconversation.com/dominion-smartmatic-lawsuits-against-fox-news-may-not-threaten-freedom-of-the-press-155677 Sat, 27 Mar 2021 16:39:44 +0000 tag:theconversation.com,2011:article/155677 It's gospel for First Amendment advocates that lawsuits against news organizations chill freedom of the press. But in an era of rampant misinformation, such legal actions may be more accepted. Nancy Costello, Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Michigan State University Will lawsuits against misinformation hurt freedom of speech? syahrir maulana/ iStock / Getty Images PlusFree speech advocates have long believed that suing a news organization threatens free speech. Democracy needs a press to be free to report, without fear or favor, the facts as it sees them. But recent legal actions against news organizations indicate that the First Amendment provides sufficient free speech protection, even when punishing lawsuits are filed against the press. Falsehoods have flooded public discourse in recent years through outlets including talk radio, cable TV channels and social media such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Reddit and Instagram. The proliferation of these falsehoods has seemingly normalized the practice of spreading lies. Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox News in a Dominion, Smartmatic lawsuits against Fox News may not threaten freedom of the press https://theconversation.com/dominion-smartmatic-lawsuits-against-fox-news-may-not-threaten-freedom-of-the-press-155677 Sat, 27 Mar 2021 16:32:15 +0000 tag:theconversation.com,2011:article/155677 It's gospel for First Amendment advocates that lawsuits against news organizations chill freedom of the press. But in an era of rampant misinformation, such legal actions may be more accepted. Nancy Costello, Associate Clinical Professor of Law, Michigan State University Will lawsuits against misinformation hurt freedom of speech? syahrir maulana/ iStock / Getty Images PlusFree speech advocates have long believed that suing a news organization threatens free speech. Democracy needs a press to be free to report, without fear or favor, the facts as it sees them. But recent legal actions against news organizations indicate that the First Amendment provides sufficient free speech protection, even when punishing lawsuits are filed against the press. Falsehoods have flooded public discourse in recent years through outlets including talk radio, cable TV channels and social media such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Reddit and Instagram. The proliferation of these falsehoods has seemingly normalized the practice of spreading lies. Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox News in a Few US students ever repeat a grade but that could change due to COVID-19 https://theconversation.com/few-us-students-ever-repeat-a-grade-but-that-could-change-due-to-covid-19-143883 Sun, 28 Mar 2021 15:02:41 +0000 tag:theconversation.com,2011:article/143883 The disruption to K-12 education caused by the coronavirus pandemic may have major academic consequences, especially for low-income children. Pamela Davis-Kean, Professor of Psychology, University of Michigan Will it take longer for students to graduate because of the pandemic? valentinrussanov/E+ via Getty ImagesWith in-person instruction becoming the exception rather than the norm, 54% of parents with school-age children expressed concern that their children could fall behind academically, according to a poll conducted over the summer of 2020. Initial projections from the Northwest Evaluation Association, which conducts research and creates commonly used standardized tests, suggest that these fears are well-grounded, especially for children from low-income families. Based on the association’s findings and my own research regarding academic achievement and socioeconomic status, I believe it’s likely, based on these early projections, that the widespread and rapid switch to remote schooling will have negative long-term academic consequences. One possibility is that the share of students who end up repeating at least one grade at some point could rise due to this unprecedented disruption. According to government data collected in 2018, only about 6% of U.S. students had to repeat a grade before graduating from high school prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Any potential effort to make students repeat a grade when they can’t demonstrate they have learned enough to advance to the next one would build on some recent precedents. Starting in 2001 with the No Child Left Behind Act, reading proficiency by third grade became one of the federal mandates for schools to receive designated streams of federal funding. This federal legislation, combined with research indicating that children who couldn’t yet read fared better when they repeated a grade, brought about a wave of state-level legislation. So far, a total of 16 states have enacted laws that prevent students from moving on from third grade until they are considered proficient on standardized reading tests. These state laws vary. Some states, like Florida, require students who aren’t reading well enough to repeat third grade altogether. Others, such as Minnesota, let children move onto fourth grade and provide them with supplemental reading assistance until they can read at what the state deems to be a third-grade level. In practice, students typically don’t repeat more than one grade. I consider it likely that the academic consequences of the extended period of remote learning that began in March 2020 will be unequal. These consequences are bound to fall more heavily on students who are growing up facing persistent economic hardship. The practice of making children who are struggling to learn how to read repeat third grade, however well-intentioned, can be risky. For example, students who repeat a grade can feel stigmatized and less motivated to learn. Therefore, I believe parents, educators and policymakers will all need to try to address the inevitable gaps in learning bound to arise from widespread remote learning during the pandemic. [Like what you’ve read? Want more? Sign up for The Conversation’s daily newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Pamela Davis-Kean, University of Michigan. Read more:3 ways to promote social skills in homebound kidsUntil teachers feel safe, widespread in-person K-12 schooling may prove impossible in USWith kids spending more waking hours on screens than ever, here’s what parents need to worry about Pamela Davis-Kean receives funding from the National Science Foundation and the National Institute for Child Health and Development (NICHD).

  • How Rich Is Kellyanne Conway? Inside the Finances of the Ex-Trump Staffer as Her Daughter Takes American Idol by Storm

    In spite of family drama with her daughter, Kellyanne Conway maintains a net worth of $39 million. She sold The Polling Company for a total of $1 million to $5 million. She didn't pay taxes on the...

  • White House: Biden watching Floyd trial 'closely'

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says President Joe Biden is "closely" watching the George Floyd murder trial in Minneapolis. She also said the U.S. government is currently reviewing the WHO report on the origin of the virus in China. (March 29)

  • Eric Staal reflects on short-lived Sabres tenure: 'I can kind of put that behind me'

    It's clear that Eric Staal is looking forward to a fresh start with the Montreal Canadiens after being traded from the Buffalo Sabres.

  • UCLA defeats Alabama in overtime thriller to reach NCAA tournament Elite Eight

    Eleventh-seeded UCLA's March Madness run continued Sunday with an 88-78 overtime win over No. 2 Alabama in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

  • Kim Kardashian's priceless reaction to watching Bridgerton for the first time

    We've got a binge-watcher in our midst

  • ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Film Review: Larger-Than-Life Opponents Clash in a Smaller-Than-Life Story

    We can’t have nice things, apparently: 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” felt like Hollywood’s best attempt at capturing the action, excitement and thematic sensibilities of Japanese kaiju movies, but it underperformed at the box office and was under-loved by critics. That one-two punch led to some kind of course correction because now comes “Godzilla vs. Kong,” a movie with scant interest in human beings, previous storylines or anything else that isn’t a big ape hitting a big dinosaur. Granted, if a monster movie wants to devote its resources to the monsters fighting, that’s an acceptable and even admirable approach. As presented by director Adam Wingard (“The Guest,” “Blair Witch”), however, the skirmishes here are fairly prosaic. Yes, we can see every blow and each body-slam — and that’s something that can’t be said about many modern-day monster movies — but the battles lack the grace and dynamism that have made both Kong and Godzilla such beloved icons of cinema. You’ll get what you paid (or subscribed to HBO Max) for, but not much else. It’s been three years since any titans have emerged to walk the Earth, but Godzilla surfaces to attack the Pensacola manufacturing plant of APEX, a corporation whose name immediately lets you know they’re up to no good. The media panics over this seemingly random outburst, but Madison Russell (Millie Bobby Brown) suspects that something nefarious is going on at the company. So does Bernie Hayes (Brian Tyree Henry), a titans-obsessed podcaster who’s been working at APEX in an attempt to uncover their secrets. (Those whom contemporary filmmakers would portray as obsessed kooks, they write as podcasters.) Watch Video: 'Godzilla vs Kong' Trailer Gives Fans Ringside Seats for Monster Fight Meanwhile, Kong is starting to get tetchy in his artificial simulacrum, despite the best efforts of scientist Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) and her adopted daughter Jia (Kaylee Hottle), a Skull Island refugee whose presence seems to keep Kong calm. For reasons of technobabble, APEX chief Walter Simmons (Demián Bichir) hires academic Nathan Lind (Alexander Skarsgård) for an expedition by which Kong will lead them to the “Hollow Earth,” a land at the planet’s core from whence the titans originally emerged. And all of this will lead to the big, titular showdown amid the skyscrapers of Hong Kong. Those skyscrapers are so bedecked with neon, incidentally, that it seems like the combatants are duking it out in the finale of “Xanadu.” It’s also a weirdly stakes-free fight since the only factor that will have any real impact on humanity (besides the people who had to evacuate their city) is the ringer that APEX brings to the fight, a callback to classic Godzilla that won’t be spoiled here. Humanity, in general, isn’t something that “Godzilla vs. Kong” seems all that interested in anyway; Madison was a key player in the previous film, but once she meets Bernie, she’s mostly just along for the ride, as is her pal Josh, played by Julian Dennison (“Deadpool 2”). Also Read: 'Godzilla vs Kong' Explodes to $121.8 Million Opening at Overseas Box Office The visual effects are certainly impressive, with Kong and Godzilla both being given expressive faces and a sense of scale and majesty. (This might be one of the first movies where Godzilla’s teeth are part of his weaponry.) The performers do what they can with the screenplay by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein; Brian Tyree Henry gets saddled with some groan-worthy one-liners, and Bechir clearly attended the same “How to Play a Corporate Slimeball” courses that Pedro Pascal took pre-“Wonder Woman 1984.” If you’re here for Godzilla, get ready for a decided lack of fan service: Kong gets the bulk of the screen time (and the backstory), and the Godzilla musical theme and legendary roar are both noticeably absent here. “Godzilla vs. Kong” does provide a few third-act surprises linked to his past, but overall, the top billing masks his treatment as a secondary protagonist. Also Read: Why Warner Bros. Is Key to Box Office Recovery Despite Streaming Films on HBO Max Yes, obviously, no one goes to these movies for the deep human characters or for plot machinations or even for the metaphors about the environment and industrialization. Here’s the thing, though — they come in handy to fill in the gaps between the monster battles, and you miss them when they’re not there. And since even those battles are somewhat perfunctory, what are we even doing here? “Godzilla vs. Kong” opens in theaters and on HBO Max March 31. Read original story ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Film Review: Larger-Than-Life Opponents Clash in a Smaller-Than-Life Story At TheWrap

  • The Unlikely Team of Prosecutors Hunting Trump in Georgia

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/APA sheriff’s deputy who went to law school but remained a cop for another two decades. A prosecutor best known for tackling juvenile offenders. And the guy who literally wrote the book on racketeering cases against mafia goons.This is the team Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is assembling to investigate Donald Trump—to go after his advisers and their attempts to manipulate election results in Georgia.In interviews with Willis, her staff, five former members of the team, and several people who interacted with them, The Daily Beast has learned there are now two grand juries underway in Fulton County, and jurors in these secret proceedings will soon be asked to issue subpoenas demanding documents and recordings related to the Trump investigation.“I suspect that's in the very near future,” Willis told The Daily Beast.It’s practically unheard of for a regional prosecutor to target a former U.S. president. But this is Donald Trump. Manhattan’s district attorney and New York State’s attorney general have active investigations. And so does the DA of Fulton County, Georgia. The case in Georgia may be the strongest; there’s a trove of evidence—documents, phone calls, witnesses—that Trump personally interfered with and pressured elections officials in Atlanta as they recounted votes.Trump’s now infamous Jan. 2 call, in which he pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes,” became public on Willis’s first day in office.Three cases were referred to her office from the Office of the Secretary of State, she said. The monumental task of conducting this investigation has fallen on the DA’s new anti-corruption team, once known as the “public integrity unit.” It’s a small team that traditionally investigates police misconduct and corrupt local government officials. Willis decided to scrap and rebrand the team because of its troubled history, one that has repeatedly drawn rebuke in Atlanta. Over the decades, the team has proved incapable of handling its regular caseload, derailing careers by leaving accused cops stuck at desk assignments—and forcing impatient families to wait years for basic answers.With Trump, they’re now faced with the highest of high-profile potential defendants—one with enormous political backing and a legion of followers from whom he can instantly raise millions of dollars for his defense.That checkered past is why attorneys, like Paul Kish, who have defended public officials targeted by previous iterations of that prosecution unit, had this to say: “I think they're so far out of their league it's not even funny.”New BloodBut it’s exactly why Willis, driven to run for DA partly by the frustration at the previous one’s failure to clamp down on public corruption, quickly made good on her campaign promise to destroy the old version of the team. When first asked about the unit’s past, Willis responded with a sharp one-line email: “Public Integrity died on 12/31/2020.”She later told The Daily Beast that she removed all but one member of the previous team: the investigator Raymond Baez, who interviewed to keep his job and said he was deeply incensed at corrupt cops he encountered while growing up in Puerto Rico. It convinced Willis that he deserved to stay on. She even promoted him to assistant chief.“I thought he was a man of integrity,” Willis said.As for the other members of the team? A former cop, Sonya Allen is now the chief senior assistant district attorney. Allen worked at the nearby Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 30 years, rising through the ranks on the narcotics and fugitive units and eventually reaching second highest rank in the department. What sold Willis on her: Allen was the cop who investigated how a man on trial for rape, Brian Nichols, escaped custody and killed the Fulton County Superior Court judge presiding over his case.Georgia Prosecutors Eye ‘False Statement’ Charges for Rudy Giuliani and Team Trump Brian Watkins, who was just named deputy of anti-corruption, started out as a prosecutor in the eastern part of the state. He tried fraud and murder cases before switching to private practice for more than a decade, when he defended public officials accused of crimes. He is the only member of the team currently listed on the DA’s website. “We researched him greatly. He didn’t have any blemishes,” Willis told us.Meighan L. Vargas is a former prosecutor who has previously expressed how she loves solving the puzzles that trials present. She spent a few years at a boutique law firm in Atlanta before deciding to return to join this effort.Another member of the new team is Shannon Trotty, who previously directed the DA’s juvenile division. She has a history of showing restraint. When middle schoolers sickened their classmates in 2019 by lacing Valentine’s Day treats with THC—the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis—Trotty advised against charging them with a crime because no one could prove the students had “knowledge and intent.”Willis also pulled a prosecutor from the complex trial division, Sau Chun Chan, who was just admitted to practice law in Georgia two years ago.“I’m having to broaden the unit… it never looked at election fraud before now,” Willis said.Willis has publicly acknowledged that she also hired John E. Floyd, a nationally-renowned expert on state RICO charges, who is expected to consult this team. That’s relevant, given that her office is looking into the potential use of racketeering charges against Trump’s inner circle. Prosecutors would have to prove a pattern of corruption—the same way they show that mafia bosses direct underlings. Their mission would be to show that Trump and his lieutenants conspired in a “criminal enterprise” to undermine a legitimate election.Willis is looking to hire three more lawyers and one more investigator (a position that usually goes to former cops whose job it is to pair up with the prosecutor).The unique nature of anti-corruption work necessitates hiring prosecutors who do a lot more detective work on their own, said Carranza Pryor, who worked on the previous public integrity team in 2016. Unlike other prosecutors, who typically get handed a police case file detailing homicide or sexual crimes with notes and interviews already conducted, anti-corruption work starts with the attorney.“There's more privacy, secrecy, and isolation… because of the sensitivity of the work,” Pryor said. “There's a lot more time at your desk, a lot more research and review of documents and records. You have more of an opportunity to reflect, take a breath, and be more deliberate than other offices.”In the Trump case, prosecutors will start with damning audio recordings that have already been revealed by The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.Those who know Willis personally do not doubt her ability to handle this case.“She's a great prosecutor. She's a gifted trial attorney. And she’s remained an active trial attorney,” said Peter Odom, a former prosecutor who tried his first murder case alongside her in 2007. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. John Bazemore/AP “It’s really a leadership question. The biggest challenge to doing a case involving the president and the [Georgia] secretary of state is the glare of the spotlight. Really, it's just another case like any other. It's a conspiracy case. There's plenty of evidence. There's phone calls. Everything is public record. Proving the case is not hard. The hardest part is that the president has almost unlimited resources. He's going to hire the best attorneys. There's going to be a huge procedural battle. Every dotted ‘i’ and crossed ‘t’ in the indictment will be attacked.”And that’s where this unit’s past could come back to haunt it.Off the TeamThe birth of the public integrity unit was precipitated by failure. It all started when the District Attorney's Office received a case it wasn't able to handle. Michael Hightower, then a promising young Fulton County commissioner, had accepted nearly $25,000 in bribes for helping a businessman win government contracts. Then-DA Paul Howard had key evidence, but he realized his office just wasn't capable of pursuing this kind of basic public corruption case. So instead, he passed it along to federal prosecutors who got the politician convicted.Howard started the specialized team the very next month, in July 2000, tasking them with investigating public officials and law enforcement. It was a celebrated move by Georgia’s first elected Black district attorney, as it promised more accountability for police officers who kill without justification—decades before it became the national zeitgeist it is now.To lead the team, he hired Stacey K. Hydrick, a prosecutor at the state Attorney General's office who had just taken down two state senators, Ralph Abernathy III and Diana Harvey Johnson. Hydrick immediately set her sights on corruption at the nearby DeKalb County Jail. Two guards were later nailed for taking bribes to let inmates get short vacations outside the facility.The public integrity unit was plagued with resource problems from the start. The DA’s office, headquartered at the courthouse, was denied the $41,850 it had initially requested to lease an off-site office space so that the unit could be separated from the rest of the DA’s office. The idea was to create space in order to further secure its independence as a government watchdog. And when Howard did finally manage to move the team, he placed them at a building across the street—at a sleek new development owned by a corrupt former Congressman. Inevitably, the public integrity unit found itself in the awkward position of investigating its own landlord.“It was not a good experience, and I ended up asking to be taken off the team,” said Odom, who was on the team at the time and is now in private practice in Washington, D.C. “I didn't feel the unit had anything to do with integrity. And there were certain aspects of the job that required me to do questionable things I wasn't willing to do.”The DA at the time gained a reputation as an indecisive micromanager who held back the team because he repeatedly demanded further investigation on cases that investigators considered clear-cut, according to several former prosecutors on that team. As time went by, the unit’s case backlog grew. By the time Howard was forced out of office last year, there were nearly 125 public corruption cases sitting incomplete, according to the current DA. The unit had 43 pending cases of excessive force by police officers dating back years, and 41 of those had yet to be charged with any crime.NY Prosecutors Are Looking at Don Jr. in Trump Biz Probe“I think it was a lack of strength, if you really want to know the truth,” Willis told the Beast. “People would investigate and investigate ‘til their wheels spin. And you have to have a lot of courage to make decisions in those cases.”Most past investigations against politicians ended with little fanfare. Former members of the team cited several instances where a person running for local office lied about their home address or a criminal record that would render them ineligible. Prosecutors would avoid trial and just get them to withdraw the paperwork. And no target was ever as powerful as ex-President Trump.“I don't think there's anyone comparable with what the team is faced with now,” said Melissa Redmon, who led the team from 2013 to 2019 and left to direct the University of Georgia law school’s prosecutorial justice program.Behind the Locked DoorOdom, Redmon, and several other friends of the current district attorney said that she has her work cut out for her. She is simultaneously remaking an entire DA’s office that was widely considered broken and ineffective—while pursuing what could be the most historic case ever to come out of that office.Willis told the Beast that she is now utilizing two ongoing grand juries to clear the case backlog, and she has requested additional funding from Fulton County. The new anti-corruption team will be located at a separate office, across the street in the Fulton County Government Center where it has been for years. Behind a single keypad-locked door is a series of narrow halls lined with boxes, filing cabinets, and a windowless conference room, according to those who worked there.Trump and Don Jr. Lawyer Up for Eric Swalwell’s Jan. 6 Riot LawsuitBut given the sensitivity of the high-stakes investigation into the powerful billionaire who until recently held the reigns of the federal government, Willis hinted that some extra security precautions have been taken.“Um… some investigations occur in separate places. How about that?” Willis said.The new district attorney is also adamant that she will show more decisiveness than her predecessor, which will mean a more effective anti-corruption unit as it considers election fraud, racketeering, and false statement charges against Rudy Giuliani and other members of Team Trump.“My philosophy is just: We’re going to call balls and strikes. And it is what it is,” Willis said. “We’re just going to use the law and the facts. I’m not going to worry about the politics of that. And I do understand what I’m saying. If that means I’m only the DA for one term… that’ll be what God has me do for these four years.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Teacher’s racist rant after Zoom call with Black family in California sparks outrage

    The teacher is accused of using racial epithets against a Black family.

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch Slams Miami Beach Spring Breakers for Starting ‘Fourth Wave’ of COVID

    Spring break is upon many college students, and despite the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of them have flocked to Miami Beach, prompting rallies and protests and, on the night of March 27, a “Saturday Night Live” sketch about the “fourth wave” they may be starting. Episode host (and former cast member) Maya Rudolph played […]

  • NHL Power Rankings: Avalanche starting to hit their stride

    The Avs are starting to play like the Stanley Cup contenders we expected them to be this season.

  • Supreme Court Signals Narrow Ruling Likely on Goldman Investor Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court signaled it is headed toward a narrow ruling on shareholder lawsuits as the justices grappled with accusations that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. misled investors in the lead-up to a 2010 Securities and Exchange Commission fraud lawsuit against the firm.Hearing arguments Monday by phone, the justices suggested they might tell a lower court to revisit whether Goldman Sachs shareholders could press a class action suit. But several justices also indicated they had only minor quibbles with the reasoning of the appeals court decision to let the suit go forward.“This seems like an area that, the more I read about it, the less that we write, the better,” Justice Stephen Breyer said.The clash is the court’s first over shareholder lawsuits since former President Donald Trump appointed three justices and created a 6-3 conservative majority. Corporate advocates are looking to take advantage of that majority to put tighter limits on shareholder lawsuits.But conservative and liberal justices alike suggested the issues in the Goldman Sachs case had narrowed as it bounced up and down the court system. “It seems to me that you’ve both moved towards the middle,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett said.The investors, led by the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, say they were deceived by Goldman Sachs’ repeated public assurances that it was being vigilant about avoiding conflicts of interest. They say the assurances proved to be false, as details emerged about a group of so-called collateralized debt obligations, known as CDOs, including the Abacus portfolio that was at the center of the SEC suit.Abacus PortfolioThe SEC said in its 2010 lawsuit that Goldman Sachs created and sold Abacus without disclosing that the hedge fund Paulson & Co. helped pick the underlying securities and bet against the vehicle. Goldman shares tumbled 13% on the day the suit was filed.Later that year, Goldman paid $550 million to settle with the SEC, a record amount for a Wall Street firm. Though Goldman didn’t admit wrongdoing, the firm said it made a “mistake” in not disclosing the Paulson & Co. role, an unusual acknowledgment in an SEC case.The Supreme Court case centers on the rules the court has crafted to determine whether shareholders have enough in common with one another to press a securities-fraud suit as a class action.In 1988, the high court said judges can presume that investors all relied on any public misrepresentations when they bought shares. But that ruling also said defendants can rebut that presumption -- and block certification of the class action -- by showing that the statements had no impact on the share prices.Goldman Sachs says its assurances about conflicts were so “generic” they couldn’t possibly have been responsible for propping up the stock price. The statements included promises in regulatory filings that the firm had “extensive procedures and controls that are designed to identify and address conflicts of interest” and that “our clients’ interests always come first.”Wall Street’s peddling of CDOs remains a touchstone of the global financial crisis, evidence to many that clients came second to the massive profits bankers were making for themselves. Much of the 2008 economic collapse was fueled by losses suffered by banks and hedge funds that owned the complex securities.Ultimately, the U.S. government was forced to provide a $700 billion taxpayer-financed bailout for the financial industry.The case, which the court is scheduled to decide by late June, is Goldman Sachs v. Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, 20-222.(Updates with Barrett comment in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Catholic Church silently lobbied against a suicide prevention hotline in the US because it included LGBT resources

    The US Conference of Catholic Bishops opposed the creation of the National Suicide Hotline because it provided resources for queer and trans people.