Chicago police say multiple shot at church funeral

The Chicago Police Department said that three people were shot at a church funeral on Saturday afternoon.

Police told Fox News Digital that three people were shot in the 0-100 block of East 108th St. at around 2:30 p.m., which is outside the Universal Community Missionary church.

The three victims who were attendees of the funeral were outside the church when the shooting happened and police say that someone in a car drove by and fired shots at them, police say.

According to police, the victims range in age from 20 years old to 37 years old and were transported to a local hospital in good condition

CHICAGO 13-YEAR-OLD BOY SHOT IN BROAD DAYLIGHT WHILE SITTING IN CAR

A 20-year-old male was shot in the abdomen, shoulder, and leg. Another victim, a 37-year-old male was shot in the upper right thigh. The third victim is a 25-year-old male who was shot in the upper right side of the back, according to police.

Police say the incident is under investigation and no individuals are in custody.