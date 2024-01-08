Chicago Police officer among 2 shot in Gold Coast

An on-duty Chicago Police officer was among two people wounded in a shooting in the Gold Coast neighborhood Monday morning, police officials and sources said.

The shooting occurred about 4:15 a.m. near Walton and State streets. The officer, who was shot in the leg, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a police source not authorized to speak about the incident.

Additional details were not immediately available, but the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said Monday that the agency was investigating the shooting and Chicago Police officials are expected to hold a news conference at the hospital Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.