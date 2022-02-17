Chicago police officer charged, held on $10,000 bail after allegedly punching handcuffed suspect

An on-duty Chicago police officer has been criminally charged and stripped of his police powers after allegedly punching a handcuffed suspect who’d been shot on Christmas Eve outside a Near West Side police station, prosecutors said Thursday during the officer’s bond hearing.

Officer Christopher Hillas was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery on a public way and official misconduct, both felonies.

Hillas appeared for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon, where Cook County Judge Maryam Ahmad set bail at $10,000. Ahmad restricted him from possessing any firearms.

Hillas, 43 and a Chicago police officer since 2016, surrendered Wednesday night to the department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs, according to a written statement from Chicago police.

Upon learning of the incident, which happened in the 1400 block of South Blue Island Avenue, the department relieved Hillas of his police powers on Dec. 31, and the matter was turned over to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), the police statement said.

In court, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Lynn McCarthy said on Dec. 24, police were at the 12th District station when they saw the suspect with a handgun. As officers approached, he fired the weapon at them, McCarthy said.

That prompted officers to return fir, McCarthy said, and the suspect was shot twice.

McCarthy said after a brief pursuit, the suspect surrendered and was placed in handcuffs and escorted to a squad car for transport to a hospital.

As they approached, Hillas opened the rear door of the squad car and told the suspect: “Here, I got you man,” according to McCarthy.

Hillas then began a search of the suspect from his waist to his feet, McCarthy said, as he’d been told the suspect’s weapon had not been found yet. Hillas then “stood up slightly and punched him four times in the groin area,” McCarthy said, adding that the suspect had not made any verbal or physical threats.

Several body worn cameras captured the event, prosecutors said. Charges of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon are pending for the suspect Hillas allegedly punched, McCarthy told the judge.

Story continues

Hillas grew up in Hoffman Estates, attended Fremd High School and graduated from Illinois State University, his lawyer, Tim Grace, said at the bond hearing.

He volunteered for the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in Chicago for more than 10 years. Hillas has been awarded more than 10 times with police commendations, Grace said.

Grace asserted that Hillas believed the suspect hit him first.

Hillas was in a “vulnerable position,” with his head near the suspects knees, elbow and stomach, Grace said. He rose “very quickly” thinking the suspect was going to hit him and at that point, he and another officer “head butted” each other, but Hillas though it was the suspect.

“While the search was deliberate and emotion was strong this was not a battery but an effort to remove a gun from an offender who had just attempted to murder two Chicago police officers,” Grace said.

Grace objected to the judge’s restriction on guns for Hillas, a ruling the judge said she made in an effort to treat Hillas the same as any other defendant.

Grace told the judge that Hillas, who already has been stripped of all police powers, would be declared unfit for duty if he could not possess a gun. “He’ll be in a no-pay status and won’t get healthcare,” Grace told the judge.

Hillas is due back in court on Feb. 25.

rsobol@chicagotribune.com