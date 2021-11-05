Chicago police officer charged with shooting another officer while both were off-duty in Northwest Side home, authorities say

An off-duty Chicago police officer has been charged in the fatal shooting of another off-duty officer, according to police reports.

Jacqueline Villasenor, 39, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after shooting a male officer Tuesday night at a residence in the 8500 block of West Winona Street on the Far Northwest Side near O’Hare International Airport, police said.

The couple lived together, according to a source.

The man, 44, was shot and transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. Villasenor has been placed on 30-day administrative leave and will appear in Central Bond Court Friday.

