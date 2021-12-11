Chicago police officer charged in Thursday fatal shooting of 29-year-old woman in Galewood neighborhood

A Chicago police officer was charged with first-degree murder in the Thursday homicide of a 29-year-old woman who was found shot in the chin in the Galewood neighborhood, police said.

Pierre Tyler, 29, of the 100 block of North Leavitt Street, was charged with first degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Andris B. Wofford, who died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and the Police Department.

An autopsy Friday determined her death was a homicide.

Earlier officials said a Chicago police officer was under arrest and being questioned by Area 5 detectives, according to Officer Steve Rusanov, a police spokesman. The officer was “relieved of police powers,” Rusanov said.

Thursday, officers responding to a wellbeing check found Wofford with a gunshot wound to the chin, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers responding to a well-being check at the above location. A 29-year-old female victim was found with a gunshot wound to her chin. The victim was pronounced at the scene.

Tyler was identified as the person who shot Wofford. He was placed into custody, charged and scheduled Saturday to appear at a bail hearing.

Caution: External Sender

Offender Charged with Murder of 29-Year-Old Female

Offender: Pierre Tyler, 29

100 block N. Leavitt St.

Chicago, IL

Charge: One (1) felony count – Murder - First Degree

Court: Central Bond Court – 2600 S. California – December 11, 2021

Narrative: The above offender was arrested on December 9, 2021, in the 5500 block of W. Grand Ave. He was identified as the offender who shot and killed a 29-year-old female on December 8, 2021, in the 2100 block of N. Nashville. (25th District). The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly. No additional information is available at this time.

Officers responding to a well-being check at the above location. A 29-year-old female victim was found with a gunshot wound to her chin. The victim was pronounced at the scene. Area Five Detectives are investigating.

Story continues

**UPDATE**

2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on December 9, 2021, at approximately 10:10 a.m.

Officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue for a well-being check. Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old female who was unresponsive and had sustained a gunshot wound. She was pronounced on scene. An individual, who is an off-duty Chicago Police officer, is under arrest and being questioned by Area 5 detectives. The officer has been relieved of police powers. No further information at this time.