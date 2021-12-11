Chicago police officer charged in Thursday fatal shooting of 29-year-old woman in Galewood neighborhood

Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune
·2 min read

A Chicago police officer was charged with first-degree murder in the Thursday homicide of a 29-year-old woman who was found shot in the chin in the Galewood neighborhood, police said.

Pierre Tyler, 29, of the 100 block of North Leavitt Street, was charged with first degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Andris B. Wofford, who died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and the Police Department.

An autopsy Friday determined her death was a homicide.

Earlier officials said a Chicago police officer was under arrest and being questioned by Area 5 detectives, according to Officer Steve Rusanov, a police spokesman. The officer was “relieved of police powers,” Rusanov said.

Thursday, officers responding to a wellbeing check found Wofford with a gunshot wound to the chin, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers responding to a well-being check at the above location. A 29-year-old female victim was found with a gunshot wound to her chin.  The victim was pronounced at the scene.

Tyler was identified as the person who shot Wofford. He was placed into custody, charged and scheduled Saturday to appear at a bail hearing.

Caution: External Sender

Offender Charged with Murder of 29-Year-Old Female

Offender: Pierre Tyler, 29

100 block N. Leavitt St.

Chicago, IL

Charge: One (1) felony count – Murder - First Degree

Court: Central Bond Court – 2600 S. California – December 11, 2021

Narrative: The above offender was arrested on December 9, 2021, in the 5500 block of W. Grand Ave. He was identified as the offender who shot and killed a 29-year-old female on December 8, 2021, in the 2100 block of N. Nashville. (25th District). The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly. No additional information is available at this time.

2100 block of N. Nashville on December 9, 2021, approx. 10:10 am – 25th District Death Investigation, UPDATE
09-DEC-2021 01:50 PM

Officers responding to a well-being check at the above location. A 29-year-old female victim was found with a gunshot wound to her chin.  The victim was pronounced at the scene. Area Five Detectives are investigating.

**UPDATE**

2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on December 9, 2021, at approximately 10:10 a.m.

Officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue for a well-being check. Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old female who was unresponsive and had sustained a gunshot wound. She was pronounced on scene. An individual, who is an off-duty Chicago Police officer, is under arrest and being questioned by Area 5 detectives. The officer has been relieved of police powers. No further information at this time.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stuart Rosenfeldt, lawyer imprisoned in Scott Rothstein scandal, has died

    Stuart Rosenfeldt, a Boca Raton lawyer who went to prison in one of the biggest legal and financial scandals in South Florida history, has died. He was 66. The cause of death has not been released. He had been a partner in the Fort Lauderdale law firm of Rothstein, Rosenfeldt and Adler, which collapsed in 2009 amid a federal investigation that exposed a giant Ponzi scheme run out of the firm’s ...

  • Berlin blanketed in first snowfall of the season

    Just in time for the holiday season, the capital city of Germany, Berlin, received its first snowfall on Dec. 9, blanketing the streets.

  • Two more Fort Myers Police officers fired after internal affairs investigations

    Two other internal affairs investigations closed this year involved conduct that FMPD Chief Derrick Diggs says represents "a past chapter" for the department.

  • Pence appears to set up a presidential run – can he win over Trump’s base?

    The former vice-president seems to be playing a long game for the 2024 election, possibly betting Trump’s influence over the Republican party will wane Mike Pence speaks at Manchester, New Hampshire, on 8 December. Photograph: Keiko Hiromi/AFLO/REX/Shutterstock “Hang Mike Pence!” was the chilling chant of the mob at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Can the same constituency be persuaded to vote Mike Pence on 5 November 2024? He, for one, appears to think so. The former vice-president this week

  • Trump’s ultimate yes man: how Devin Nunes embraced the role he was long accused of playing

    Congressman poised to helm Trump’s media company is poster child for the notion that, in today’s politics, extreme partisanship pays Devin Nunes appears to have calculated that in today’s Republican party the real power lies not in committee but in proximity to Trump. Photograph: Shealah Craighead/Rex For the first and perhaps the only time in his pugnacious political career, the California congressman and noted Trump apologist Devin Nunes is inspiring some kind of unanimity across party lines.

  • More than 70 killed as tornadoes rip through Kentucky, other U.S. states

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A devastating swarm of tornadoes ripped through six U.S. states, killing more than 70 people in Kentucky and leaving a trail of destroyed homes and businesses along a path that stretched more than 200 miles, officials said on Saturday. At least four tornadoes touched down overnight in parts of Kentucky, causing significant damage in more than a dozen counties. The primary tornado travelled more than 227 miles (365 km) across the state, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said. Some of the worst destruction was in Mayfield, a small city of about 10,000 people in the far western part of Kentucky, where the state converges with Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas.

  • San Francisco's vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes

    Caitlin Foster fell in love with San Francisco's people and beauty and moved to the city a dozen years ago. “It was a goal to live here, but now I’m here and I’m like, ‘Where am I going to move to now?’ I’m over it,'” said Foster, who manages Noir Lounge in the trendy Hayes Valley neighborhood. San Franciscans take pride in their liberal political bent and generously approve tax measures for schools and the homeless. The pandemic emptied parts of San Francisco and highlighted some of its drawbacks: human and dog feces smeared across sidewalks, home and vehicle break-ins, overflowing trash cans, and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing.

  • Jussie Smollett's Subway sandwich was key to case, ex-Chicago police superintendent says

    Actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty last week after he claimed he was the victim of a hate crime in 2019 and, of all things, a Subway sandwich was a key piece of evidence in the case against him, the former Chicago police Superintendent said, according to reports.

  • Jana Duggar charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in Arkansas

    The charge for the “19 Kids and Counting” alum could be classified as a “Class A or B misdemeanor” offense and could result in some jail time for Duggar if not mitigated to a fine, per the Arkansas statutes.

  • Man Who Vanished Eight Years Ago Finally Found Five Feet Underground

    Bridgeport Police DepartmentThe remains of a Connecticut man were discovered buried five feet under a garage more than eight years after he vanished, and now the local landlord who led detectives to his body faces murder charges.Bridgeport police said on Thursday that “strong evidence” suggests the two men arrested in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Aryndel Castro had beaten and choked him to death on the night of Sept. 22, 2013. After murdering Castro, Shawn Gibson, 45, and Terrance B

  • Prosecutors are almost done presenting their case at the Ghislaine Maxwell trial — but they just had a terrible day

    A star witness' testimony in the case against Maxwell was delayed, and new records shown in court Thursday helped the Jeffrey Epstein associate's defense.

  • Former sergeant testifies that he removed ammo from gun in Kim Potter's holster because of concerns she might harm herself after shooting Daunte Wright

    Body-camera footage played in court shows Potter saying, "Just let me kill myself," after she fatally shot Daunte Wright at a traffic stop.

  • Judge cites ‘monumental tragedy’ while sentencing young Baltimore man to 50 years for murdering bartender Sebastian Dvorak in Canton

    In a wrenching hearing that left even the judge holding back tears, a member of an East Baltimore street gang was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison for robbing and murdering the well-known bartender Sebastian Dvorak in Canton. Baltimore County Circuit Judge Nancy Purpura handed down a prison term of life, suspending all but 50 years to Malik Mungo, 21, for the robbery and murder he ...

  • Derick Dillard Reacts to Josh Duggar Guilty Verdict: We Wanted to 'See the Facts for Ourselves'

    Derick Dillard, who is married to Josh’s sister Jill Duggar, attended several days of his brother-in-law’s trial

  • Daywatch: Jussie Smollett’s conviction punctuates actor’s sudden downfall | Lori Lightfoot’s texts reveal combative dealings with aldermen | Best of 2021 in film, TV

    Good morning, Chicago. Jussie Smollett’s star was rising fast three years ago, with his hit show “Empire” providing him groundbreaking opportunities to portray a gay, Black entertainer in a country still struggling with issues of race and sexuality. All that began crashing down in January 2019, when Smollett reported he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago, only ...

  • Jussie Smollett Faces At Least Two Lawsuits Now Strengthened By His Conviction

    A jury's guilty verdict that Jussie Smollett faked a racist and homophobic attack isn't the end of legal proceedings for the former "Empire" actor or others. Smollett, 39, was convicted Thursday of five counts of disorderly conduct for lying to Chicago police about being the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack near his home in downtown Chicago. He maintains his innocence, and his attorney has said he will appeal the verdict. While the charges carry a possible sentence of three years in prison, l

  • Police: Girl gave birth after father sold her to another man

    A Kentucky man who police say sold his juvenile daughter to another man has been arrested and charged with human trafficking. State troopers and social services launched an investigation in November after investigators learned that the girl had given birth in March, the Kentucky State Police said Wednesday in a news release. The two Beaver Dam men were booked into the Ohio County Detention Center.

  • Lawyers say Oxford school officials destroyed evidence after mass shooting

    A federal judge has ordered Oxford schools to preserve all electronic evidence requested by plaintiffs lawyers seeking $100M over the mass shooting.

  • ‘The Way She Was Stalling’: Woman Falsely Accuses Black Man of Stealing Her Phone Until It Rings In Her Purse, Thanks to a Store Clerk

    A now-viral video of a woman accusing a Black man of stealing her phone only for it to be in her purse has outraged critics […]

  • Man Who Got Life As A Teen For Killing Police Chief Dad To Be Released

    A North Carolina man who killed his own father, a police chief in their town, as a teen will soon be released from prison. Nathanael High, 34, could be released from prison as early as 2023, local outlet WSOC-TV reports. While High was initially sentenced to life without parole in 2004 for shooting his father to death two years prior, changes in state law have since prevented minors from getting life without parole. High was 15 when he and his 13-year-old girlfriend shot his dad Randy High as he