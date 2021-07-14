Chicago police officer dies by apparent suicide

Refinery29

Sigh. Another week, another retrograde. On July 15, Chiron begins its retrograde journey in bold Aries, a sign that the comet has been hanging out in since 2018. Its backwards dance will continue from now until December 19, so be ready for this energy to last for the next six months. And the transit might just bring exactly what you need to the surface. Chiron is sometimes called an asteroid, but it’s actually classified as a comet and minor planet, and is sometimes called a “centaur” due to its