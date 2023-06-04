Chicago police officer dodged 44 traffic tickets by claiming his girlfriend stole his car

A former Chicago police officer has been accused of lying about getting his vehicle stolen by an ex-girlfriend to get out of paying 44 traffic tickets.

Jeffrey Kriv, 56, is facing felony perjury and forgery charges for the alleged scheme that spanned a decade and saved him $3,665, according to an in-depth joint report by The Chicago Tribune and ProPublica. Cook County prosecutors claim Mr Kriv successfully used the same excuse at least 44 times since 2013.

The last time he did, in September 2022, Mr Kriv allegedly told a judge that he had a fight with his then-girlfriend the morning the ticket was issued and she went on to steal his car. Like several times before, Mr Kriv showed the court what he claimed was legitimate documentation, including allegedly forged police reports of the supposed theft.

“Well, I had her arrested,” Mr Kriv said, according to court transcripts reviewed by the Tribune and ProPublica. “They charged her with a misdemeanour trespassing to a vehicle ... She got, like, three months’ supervision or something like that. It’s kind of a, I don’t want to say the system’s like a joke, but it didn’t really do anything.”

The investigative report also uncovered several complaints filed against Mr Kriv from the time he joined the Chicago Police Department in 1996 until his retirement on 17 January of this year. Despite having 20 suspensions totalling 170 days throughout his time in the force, department officials never attempted to fire Mr Kriv until five days before his retirement.

The city first became aware of Mr Kriv’s alleged forgery crimes after a tip was sent to the Office of Inspector General last year. The information alleged that Mr Kriv used the same alibi when contesting dozens of tickets in the last decade, which ranged from speeding, running a red light and parking where it was not allowed.

Tim Grace, an attorney for Mr Kriv, downplayed the accusations, saying his client’s character has been misconstrued.

“Many of the facts you compose are incomplete or not true,” Mr Grace told the Tribune and ProPublica in a statement, noting upwards of 100 recognitions Mr Kriv has reportedly been awarded. “Officer Kriv has served his city with honour for over 25-plus years.”

According to the Citizen Police Data Project, Mr Kriv had 76 allegations and 39 use of force reports, more than 99 per cent of other officers.

Records show that Mr Kriv had a long disciplinary history during the 27 nearly years he served.

According to those reports, Mr Kriv reportedly used a flashlight to break the window of a man’s car during a traffic stop, punched another man who was handcuffed in the back of his car and described a woman as “white trash” in an incident report.

Mr Kriv was suspended for 20 days in 2005 for threatening sanitation workers to ticket their cars after a city Streets and Sanitation Department employee rightfully towed his personal vehicle. The next year, he was suspended for 90 days for leaving the scene of a vehicle fire to visit a waitress at a strip club.

He went back to work after just 45 days.

A woman also told the Tribune and ProPublica that Mr Kriv punched her in the face after arresting her for a domestic fight. The charges against the woman were dismissed and she was paid $100,000 in a settlement after suing Mr Kriv and the city.

“I had to have surgery. I had to have plastic implanted under my eye because of this,” the woman told the publications. “My face is not symmetrical anymore. He really messed me up on the outside. And inside it was a really traumatic experience.”

Mr Kriv was ordered released on his own recognizance in January. He last appeared in court in March.

The Independent has reached out to his attorney.