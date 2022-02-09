Chicago police officer ‘inadvertently’ struck with a police vehicle a man who had been shot and was lying on the street

Authorities were investigating the death of a man who was shot and who later accidentally was run over by a police vehicle when officers responded to the scene of the shooting in West Pullman Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Just after 2 p.m., police were called to the 12100 block of South Stewart Street where the man had been shot by someone in a dark car, Chicago police said in a media notification. The responding officer “inadvertently struck” the man who was lying in the street, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at 2:13 p.m. at the scene, according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office and police. He had not been identified as of early Wednesday and the medical examiner’s office was expected to perform an autopsy later in the day to determine his cause and manner of death.

As such, it was not immediately clear whether the shooting led to his death or if he was still alive when he was struck by the police vehicle.

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene. Detectives continue to investigate.

Check back for updates.