Off-duty Chicago police officer shoots 3 people during brawl at Blue Island bowling alley, officials say

A Chicago police officer has been relieved of police powers after shooting three people at a bowling alley in south suburban Blue Island Tuesday.

It was not clear what sparked the attack, which happened shortly before midnight after a fight at the Burr Oak Bowl, 3030 W. 127th St., according to Ephraim Eaddy, spokesman for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, and Chicago police.

Two of the people shot were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they remain and where their conditions have been stabilized, Blue Island Chief of Police Geoffery Farr said in a statement.

A third drove himself to a hospital after suffering a graze wound and was later discharged, Farr said in the statement.

The officer, who was off-duty at the time and still in the probationary period for new police hires, was taken into custody and relieved of his powers, Chicago police said.

A second person was taken into custody at the scene, Farr said. It’s not clear who the second person is.

The shooting was being investigated by COPA and the Blue Island Police Department, which could not be reached for comment.

COPA urged anyone with information to call them at 312-746-3609.

